News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Suffolk dog-friendly hotel named one of the best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:18 AM May 10, 2022
Suffolk Glossy; Pics by Alex Fairfull 04-10-10; Advertising feature on The Ship pub at Dunwich.

The Ship in Dunwich was ranked as one of the best dog-friendly hotels in the UK - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk dog-friendly hotel has been named one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper. 

The Ship, in Dunwich, was ranked as the country's 17th best dog-friendly hotel by The Times in its travel guide

The travel guide said: "Real ales and a cosy fire make this the perfect place to relax after a long day of walking. Munch on net-fresh fish and chips at this old smugglers haunt opposite a shingle beach.

Suffolk Glossy; Pics by Alex Fairfull 04-10-10; Advertising feature on The Ship pub at Dunwich.

The Ship in Dunwich is a great place to take your dog for an overnight stay - Credit: Archant

"Expect a dog bowl, blanket and treats for every canine guest as well as breakfast sausages.

"Make sure you head to Walberswick Beach which is dog-friendly year-round."

The Ship even has a dog menu where owners can chose from a range of treats, cooked sausages, pigs ear and a selection of drinks including Posh Pooch Rose Wine – which is 0% alcohol by volume.

The hotel is located near RSPB Minsmere, but owners are reminded that the nearby nature reserve is not dog-friendly. 

If you are not looking for an overnight stay with your four-legged friend, Suffolk is also home to plenty of dog-friendly pubs

Pubs
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Aaron Pizzey, 26 from Stowmarket, unearthed the 15th century spoon while he was metal detecting

Metal detectorist unearths 570-year old rare spoon

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon