Suffolk dog-friendly hotel named one of the best in the UK
- Credit: Archant
A Suffolk dog-friendly hotel has been named one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper.
The Ship, in Dunwich, was ranked as the country's 17th best dog-friendly hotel by The Times in its travel guide.
The travel guide said: "Real ales and a cosy fire make this the perfect place to relax after a long day of walking. Munch on net-fresh fish and chips at this old smugglers haunt opposite a shingle beach.
"Expect a dog bowl, blanket and treats for every canine guest as well as breakfast sausages.
"Make sure you head to Walberswick Beach which is dog-friendly year-round."
The Ship even has a dog menu where owners can chose from a range of treats, cooked sausages, pigs ear and a selection of drinks including Posh Pooch Rose Wine – which is 0% alcohol by volume.
The hotel is located near RSPB Minsmere, but owners are reminded that the nearby nature reserve is not dog-friendly.
If you are not looking for an overnight stay with your four-legged friend, Suffolk is also home to plenty of dog-friendly pubs.