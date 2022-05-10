Suffolk dog-friendly hotel named one of the best in the UK

The Ship in Dunwich was ranked as one of the best dog-friendly hotels in the UK - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk dog-friendly hotel has been named one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper.

The Ship, in Dunwich, was ranked as the country's 17th best dog-friendly hotel by The Times in its travel guide.

The travel guide said: "Real ales and a cosy fire make this the perfect place to relax after a long day of walking. Munch on net-fresh fish and chips at this old smugglers haunt opposite a shingle beach.

The Ship in Dunwich is a great place to take your dog for an overnight stay - Credit: Archant

"Expect a dog bowl, blanket and treats for every canine guest as well as breakfast sausages.

"Make sure you head to Walberswick Beach which is dog-friendly year-round."

The Ship even has a dog menu where owners can chose from a range of treats, cooked sausages, pigs ear and a selection of drinks including Posh Pooch Rose Wine – which is 0% alcohol by volume.

The hotel is located near RSPB Minsmere, but owners are reminded that the nearby nature reserve is not dog-friendly.

If you are not looking for an overnight stay with your four-legged friend, Suffolk is also home to plenty of dog-friendly pubs.