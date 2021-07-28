Award-winning Suffolk farm announces first ever pop-up restaurant

Published: 11:42 AM July 28, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM July 28, 2021

Jonny Crickmore of Fen Farm. His dairy farm will play host to a four-night series of pop-up dining events this August - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Next month, foodies can end the summer on a high thanks to a collaboration between Fen Farm Dairy and Forage Kitchen.

The two Suffolk powerhouses have teamed up to bring food lovers an outdoor pop-up restaurant that promises to be an immersive experience that will delight and tantalise all of the senses.

Taking place over four nights between Thursday August 26 and Sunday August 29 at Fen Farm in Bungay, lucky ticket holders can enjoy a six-course tasting menu created by Forage Kitchen's Mel Evans and his cohort of talented chefs – made using an array of Suffolk suppliers and producers including Fen Farm Dairy itself.

Fen Farm's award-winning Baron Bigod cheese will feature on the menu - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Explaining the inspiration behind the collaboration, Fen Farm’s customer relations manager Iona Taylor says: “The whole relationship came about around a year ago, as Forage do a subscription box which is full of local produce that allows people to experience a variety of homegrown goods and try something new.

“Mel who works at Forage asked about using our skyr, butter, or cheese, and he was full of amazing ideas.

"He essentially came up with the idea of doing a pop-up restaurant once restrictions eased. This allows us as suppliers to showcase our produce, and in turn Mel and his team can showcase their amazing culinary skills as well.”

Tickets – which are on sale now and cost £75 per person – include six courses, a drinks flight with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and a goodie box from Forage & Season for attendees to take home.

Jonny Crickmore of Fen Farm will also give a talk on each of the evenings.

Jonny with his skyr yoghurt. A number of Fen Farm products, as well as those from other Suffolk suppliers, will be on the menu at this Forage Kitchen tasting event - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“The six courses will have a lot of Fen Farm products throughout, as well as a number of amazing local producers – but these are currently a secret,” she adds.

Early bird tickets were released exclusively to those who receive Fen Farm’s cheese subscription boxes - with general tickets later put on sale.

“We’ve put this together to celebrate not only Fen Farm and Suffolk suppliers as a whole, but to allow people to enjoy good food, stunning views, amazing company, and the chance to learn lots about the dairy itself.”

The view visitors can expect to enjoy when they arrive, overlooking the Waveney Valley - Credit: Fen Farm Dairy

Tables will consist of up to 10 people, and vegetarian, pescatarian, and gluten-free options will be available.

To find out more or to book your place, visit www.foragekitchen.co.uk