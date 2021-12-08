Fireway sets sites on next store for town high street
- Credit: Google Maps
A popular pizza business has announced it is planning to open a branch in Colchester.
Fireaway is looking to add a further store to its East Anglia portfolio and confirmed it is in the planning stages to open on Colchester High Street.
The pizza restaurant plans to move into the former Optical Revolution Shop at 56, Colchester High Street.
A spokesman for Fireaway said: “We’re happy to confirm that we are in the planning stages with the local council for a new branch on Colchester high street with the aim to open next year.
"We’re excited to continue our expansion as we feel the potential for growth is unlimited.”
Fireaway is the brainchild of Mario Aleppo who opened the first branch in London in 2016.
There are now more than 90 branches in the UK, with aims to open store 100 before 2022.
The rapidly expanding chain has recently opened a new branch in Ipswich, bringing Nutella Pizza to the town.
Most Read
- 1 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
- 2 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
- 3 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
- 4 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
- 5 Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know
- 6 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 loss at Charlton
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Charlton loss
- 9 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
- 10 Charlton Athletic 2-0 Ipswich Town: Limp Blues soundly beaten