Fireway sets sites on next store for town high street

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:58 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 4:24 PM December 8, 2021
Fireaway intend to convert the former Optical Revolutions shop at 56 Colchester High Street into a new Pizza Restaurant 

Fireaway intend to convert the former Optical Revolutions shop at 56 Colchester High Street into a new Pizza Restaurant - Credit: Google Maps

A popular pizza business has announced it is planning to open a branch in Colchester. 

Fireaway is looking to add a further store to its East Anglia portfolio and confirmed it is in the planning stages to open on Colchester High Street. 

The pizza restaurant plans to move into the former Optical Revolution Shop at 56, Colchester High Street. 

A spokesman for Fireaway said: “We’re happy to confirm that we are in the planning stages with the local council for a new branch on Colchester high street with the aim to open next year.

"We’re excited to continue our expansion as we feel the potential for growth is unlimited.”

Fireaway is the brainchild of Mario Aleppo who opened the first branch in London in 2016.

There are now more than 90 branches in the UK, with aims to open store 100 before 2022. 

The rapidly expanding chain has recently opened a new branch in Ipswich, bringing Nutella Pizza to the town. 

person