Tickets are on sale for the 30th East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival in Bury St Edmunds.

In just four months, it will open its doors again at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, with more than 200 real ales, 40 ciders, food stalls and live music over six days.

To celebrate its 30th festival milestone, organisers from West Suffolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) are planning the best one yet, which will feature two tribute band evenings, a full entertainment programme and a firework finale on the last night.

A limited number of first release tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, February 16, and will offer discounts of up to 50% and guarantee fast track admission. For tickets visit the website.

Martin Bate, beer festival organiser, said: "Making the first tranche of tickets available reminds us the festival is now only four months away.

"We so excited to be working with St Edmundsbury Cathedral again to stage what promises to be our biggest and best yet.

"We’re working hard with our charity partners, including St Nicholas Hospice and other local fundraisers, to ensure we have a record-breaking year befitting of our 30th anniversary.

"I urge everybody to get online and buy their tickets now while prices are low. We are already inundated with interest following our success last year when the first ever ‘cathedral beer festival’ received national acclaim.

"We are clearly on the map as one of the country’s premier events of this type and I am anticipating it will be a sell-out.”

The beer festival is running from Tuesday, June 14, to Sunday, June 19.

Admission to the weekday daytime and Sunday sessions will be free.

The entertainment line-up will be announced shortly, with a range of musical genres.

The festival soundstage will host local bands and entertainers, tribute bands on both Friday and Saturday and a 'last night of the proms’ Friday evening finale in the cathedral nave.



