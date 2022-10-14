News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burger chain Five Guys plans to open first Suffolk restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:52 AM October 14, 2022
Five Guys is planning to open on the A11 in west Suffolk

Five Guys is planning to open on the A11 in west Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Archant

American burger chain Five Guys has submitted plans to open its first Suffolk restaurant in a vacant unit on the A11 near Mildenhall.

Proposals to convert the former Pancake and Waffle Shack on the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills into a new diner have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.

Documents visible on the council's website outline the plans for the site, including installing equipment, replacing doors and windows and erecting Five Guys-branded signs.

Five Guys does not have any eateries open in Suffolk, though there are branches in Norwich and Colchester.

It is best known for its burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and chips, which are fried in peanut oil.

The company was founded in Virginia in 1986 by a family of a father and his four sons, hence the name 'Five Guys'.

There are currently more than 1,700 Five Guys locations worldwide.

