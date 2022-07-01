5 fantastic Suffolk pubs that have reopened with new landlords in 2022

Chef and owner of Roscoe's at The Ivy House in Stradbroke, Jason Pennellier - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Here in Suffolk, our love of the classic Great British pub is as strong as ever.

Across the county, historic watering holes are getting a new lease of life – with ambitious owners taking on the challenge of keeping their area hydrated.

Here are five fantastic Suffolk pubs that have reopened in 2022 so far.

Old Chequers, Friston

Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jim Rowbotham has taken over the Old Chequers in Friston with his partner Maddie and has incorporated his love of music by staging regular live gigs in the pub since taking over.

The new owners have also retained the services of the award-winning chef who worked with the previous publicans, Dave Newton.

The Royal Oak, East Bergholt

Holly Robinson is the new landlord of The Royal Oak in East Bergholt - Credit: Holly Robinson

The Royal Oak in East Bergholt was taken over by landlady Holly Robinson in mid-March after realising it had "such potential".

Speaking after the takeover, Holly said the pub will serve food from her burger van as it doesn't have its own kitchen and promised more items on the menu – including fish and chips and a cooked breakfast.

The Ivy House, Stradbroke

The Ivy House in Stradbroke reopened in January after being listed on the market for nearly two years.

Following the reopening, The Ivy House has taken on the 'gastropub' label, with Jason Pennellier incorporating his Roscoe's Deli food business into his new venture.

Ye Olde Bell, Woodbridge

The new landlords of Ye Olde Bell & Steelyard will welcome customers on Friday. - Credit: James Hobson

Ye Olde Bell & Steelyard opened its doors again in May as customers returned to what is said to be the 12th oldest pub in the country.

Brothers Matt and Dan Smith grew up in Woodbridge and have now completed their dream of owning a pub in the idyllic Suffolk town.

The Swan, Worlingworth

The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Swan in Worlingworth had called its last orders in 2015, but thanks to new owners Tom and Emma Royall, the local favourite will be ready to welcome punters once again.

Tom and Emma, first-time pub owners, bought the pub so it can pair with their farm shop, with plans to start serving food at some point next year, using meat from their own farm just a mile away.