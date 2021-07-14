Published: 12:16 PM July 14, 2021

The Great British Food Festival is coming to Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Food lovers will flock to Helmingham Hall at the end of July as the Great British Food Festival comes to the venue near Stowmarket for the first time.

The festival, which will run from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, July 25, will have something for everyone - with an artisan market, barbecue stage and even a cake off.

As well as the food and drink, there will be performances from local artists and fun activities to keep children entertained. The festival is also dog-friendly.

Festival organiser Dan Maycock said: "Tickets have been selling really well and we are really looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend."

Organisers are a keen to hear from any Suffolk artisan traders who may want a stall at the event. You can contact them by emailing daniel@greatbritishfoodfestival.com

The festival will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Tickets include entry to Helmingham Hall's stunning Grade I listed gardens. They are available on the Great British Food Festival website.

