News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Street food and foraging walks coming to Suffolk festival

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:16 PM July 14, 2021   
Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket

The Great British Food Festival is coming to Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Food lovers will flock to Helmingham Hall at the end of July as the Great British Food Festival comes to the venue near Stowmarket for the first time. 

The festival, which will run from Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, July 25, will have something for everyone - with an artisan market, barbecue stage and even a cake off.

As well as the food and drink, there will be performances from local artists and fun activities to keep children entertained. The festival is also dog-friendly. 

Festival organiser Dan Maycock said: "Tickets have been selling really well and we are really looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend." 

Organisers are a keen to hear from any Suffolk artisan traders who may want a stall at the event. You can contact them by emailing daniel@greatbritishfoodfestival.com

The festival will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Tickets include entry to Helmingham Hall's stunning Grade I listed gardens. They are available on the Great British Food Festival website.

Find out more about a vegan market coming to Ipswich this weekend here.





You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Suffolk
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms predicted as weather warning issued

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus