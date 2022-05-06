Six amazing food festivals coming to Suffolk this summer

Suffolk has an amazing variety of food & drink, ranging from well-known brands like Adnams, Stokes and Aspall to smaller artisan producers.

The best way to try it all out is at a food festival, so here are six taking place in Suffolk this summer.

Felixstowe Food & Drink Festival

Where: Beach Street, Micklegate Road, Felixstowe, IP11 2GN

When: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, 3pm - 10pm

Taking place at the popular Beach Street container market, the Felixstowe Food & Drink Festival promises live music, retail stalls and, of course, street food.

Sellers attending include Wagyu Burgers, Kejuan Caribbean Kitchen, Sunfire Spirits, Lacey Grace's Cakes and Bakes, Dirty Dogs, the Old Felixstowe Brewing Company and more.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival

Where: Beccles town centre

When: Saturday, May 28, 10am - 4pm

With 11 venues across the town signed up to serve special dishes, on top of more than 50 food stallholders, this festival is a major date in this north Suffolk town's calendar.

As part of its 2022 festival, Beccles is bringing back its fringe events, where local food businesses offer customers special experience meals.

Taste of Sudbury Food & Drink Festival

Where: Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9AA

When: Saturday, June 18

Set up in 2013 to showcase the best producers and chefs in this part of Suffolk, the Taste of Sudbury Festival is jam-packed with stallholders – including Ixworth's Artefact Brewing, Mendlesham's Bagel & Beigel, and Bury St Edmunds Peck.

On top of this, chefs from popular restaurants will be giving demonstrations including Alan Paton, head chef at Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Greig Young, head chef at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds and Greg Strolenberg, owner and head butcher at Lavenham Butchers.

Stowmarket Food & Drink Festival

Where: Stowmarket town centre

When: Sunday, July 3, 10am - 4pm

Returning after a two-year break due to Covid, Stowmarket Food & Drink Festival will offer guests a broad range of stalls and street food traders, offering everything from cheese to prosecco.

In addition, a kitchen theatre will be set up in the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, where chefs will demonstrate mouth-watering dishes.

The event coincides with the last day of the Beer and Brewing Festival at the Food Museum, so there will be an opportunity to enjoy a wide selection of ale and cider.

Bury St Edmunds Eating Street

Where: Abbey Gardens, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1XL

When: Thursday, August 18 to Saturday, August 20

Launching in collaboration with Pop Up Picture's open-air film festival, Bury St Edmunds Eating Street looks like it will be a fantastic event for the whole family.

It will feature tasty street food, served alongside movies including Encanto, West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, all set in the enchanting Abbey Gardens.

Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival

Where: Snape Maltings, Snape Bridge, Saxmundham IP17 1SR

When: 24-25 September

A celebration of the abundance of good food available in East Anglia, the Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival will feature more than 100 exhibitors, showcasing everything from organic vegetables and fresh fish to frozen yoghurt, beer and wine.

On top of the tremendous variety of stallholders, there will also be an impressive two-day programme of talks, workshops and demonstrations from leading chefs.