Stowmarket's Food Museum to host first beer festival since name change
- Credit: The Food Museum
The Food Museum in Stowmarket will be hosting its 25th beer festival and the first since its name change earlier this year.
The festival, which is taking place from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3, will feature more than 50 beers and ciders, as well as live music and a wide range of food traders.
It has been timed to partially coincide with Stowmarket's upcoming Food and Drink Festival and will be offering free entry on Sunday.
Stowmarket Town Council will also be holding some of its festival activities at the museum.
Beers will be available from local breweries including Shortts Farm in Eye, Artefact in Bury St Edmunds and Bacton based Humber Doucy, who have brewed a special ale exclusively for the festival.
This will be a Nettle and Elderflower Saison, in line with the museum's exhibition on hedgerows, which will open on June 24.
A spokesman for the museum said: "We’re really excited to celebrate our 25th-anniversary festival this year, showcasing the fantastic range of local beer being produced in East Anglia and featuring talks from brewers so we can learn more about their craft.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch
- 2 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
- 3 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
- 4 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
- 5 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
- 6 Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister
- 7 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside
- 8 Middy rail line to be doubled in length this winter
- 9 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
- 10 Man in 50s recovering after suffering serious head injuries in crash
"Supported by local CAMRA members, we’ll have a mixture of festival favourites, craft beers, and to accompany our annual exhibition ‘Hedgerow’ a selection of beers and ciders inspired by the hedgerow, including a Nettle and Elderflower Saison brewed for the festival.
Tickets will be available on the door, costing £8 for the whole festival, or £4 for a single session.