Stowmarket's Food Museum to host first beer festival since name change

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:10 AM June 10, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM June 10, 2022
The Food Museum in Stowmarket, Formerly the Museum of East Anglian Life, is holding its 25th annual Beer Festival - Credit: The Food Museum

The Food Museum in Stowmarket will be hosting its 25th beer festival and the first since its name change earlier this year.

The festival, which is taking place from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3, will feature more than 50 beers and ciders, as well as live music and a wide range of food traders.

It has been timed to partially coincide with Stowmarket's upcoming Food and Drink Festival and will be offering free entry on Sunday. 

Stowmarket Town Council will also be holding some of its festival activities at the museum. 

The festival will feature more than 50 beers and cider - Credit: The Food Museum

Beers will be available from local breweries including Shortts Farm in Eye, Artefact in Bury St Edmunds and Bacton based Humber Doucy, who have brewed a special ale exclusively for the festival. 

This will be a Nettle and Elderflower Saison, in line with the museum's exhibition on hedgerows, which will open on June 24. 

A spokesman for the museum said: "We’re really excited to celebrate our 25th-anniversary festival this year, showcasing the fantastic range of local beer being produced in East Anglia and featuring talks from brewers so we can learn more about their craft.

"Supported by local CAMRA members, we’ll have a mixture of festival favourites, craft beers, and to accompany our annual exhibition ‘Hedgerow’ a selection of beers and ciders inspired by the hedgerow, including a Nettle and Elderflower Saison brewed for the festival.

Tickets will be available on the door, costing £8 for the whole festival, or £4 for a single session. 

Local breweries, including Artefact, Shortts Farm, and Humber Doucy will be represented at the festival - Credit: Food Museum

