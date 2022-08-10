Brand new food festival with a difference launches in Suffolk 

Lunch and refreshments are included at the festival - Credit: Forage Kitchen

Forage Kitchen at Rougham, a unique destination known for experimental, exciting, one-off menus rustled up in its woodland restaurant, has announced details of its first boutique food festival.

Organised by director Mel Evans, and taking place on August 26 and 27 at the venue (next to Blackthorpe Barns), Forage Festival is an opportunity for food lovers to come together, experiencing the wild, artisan and seasonal side of the county’s foodie scene.

“The day starts with refreshments and pastries,” says Mel. “Then in small groups those attending will move around hands-on workshops, mini courses and demonstrations, including foraging, home smoking, honey and bees, local produce tastings, gin and cocktails. A fabulous lunch and refreshments are included, plus a Forage & Season goodie bag to take home.

“The day will showcase many local producers, and champion the best of what is on offer in the East of England, with lots of tasters, talks and samples.”

Businesses attending include Kingdom Forge – a blacksmiths and cider maker based in Brundish near Woodbridge, operated by Paul Stoddart. He will run a blacksmithing and cider demonstration, giving visitors the chance to have a go at the time-honoured skill, and to try his range of drinks.

Beta Bee honey - Credit: Contributed

Beta Bee, also from east Suffolk, specialise in handmade products inspired by their passion for beekeeping. They will run an introduction to beekeeping, and honey tasting sessions, highlighting the difference and importance of locally-bought honey over supermarket alternatives.

“It’s going to be a great event for everyone who attends,” adds Mel.

If you’ve not been to Forage Kitchen before, there is a small private dining room with an open kitchen where the talented chef team usually offer 10-course seasonal tasting menus that change monthly - inspired by wild and foraged flavours. In addition, the space is used for cookery and foraging, from home-smoking, to sushi and Asian cuisine, bread making and chocolate masterclasses.

Learn more about foraging at Forage Festival in Rougham - Credit: Forage Kitchen

Foragers out in the woods at Rougham - Credit: Forage Kitchen

Throughout the year there are a variety of foraging courses, teaching guests how to forage safely and sustainably.

Find out more, and book tickets (which are limited) at foragekitchen.co.uk







