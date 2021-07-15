News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sunday dreams come true as café offers Prosecco in your PJ's

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM July 15, 2021   
Man and woman in the pyjamas alongside picture of brunch and orange juice

A café in Bury St Edmunds is offering people the chance enjoy a bottomless brunch in their PJs - Credit: Luke J Albert/Gastrono-me

Bottomless brunches are all the rage these days but surely the idea is even more tempting if you can enjoy a glass of prosecco in your pyjamas. 

Coming very soon to Gastron-me in Bury St Edmunds the 'Prosecco and PJ's' brunch will make all your lazy Sunday dreams come true. 

The café and restaurant in Abbeygate Street is inviting customers to roll out of bed, in their most glamorous family friendly pyjamas, and enjoy 90 minutes of breakfast Me-mosas. 

Also on the menu will be hangover stacks, toasted banana bread and Gastron-me's popular breakfast burrito. 

The first Prosecco and PJ's event, priced at £35pp, will take place on Sunday, July 25 and will run from 9am - 2pm, it will then run on a monthly basis until at least October. 

You can book your brunch on their website. 

Find out about The Great British Food Festival coming to Suffolk later this month, here. 

