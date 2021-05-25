News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
German Doner Kebab to open in Colchester - creating 40 new jobs

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:28 AM May 25, 2021    Updated: 11:15 AM May 25, 2021
A gourmet doner kebab chain is set to create about 40 new jobs when it opens a new site in Colchester.

German Doner Kebab will be opening its new branch at 50 High Street in early June. 

The Colchester restaurant will be one of 47 new restaurants that the company plans to open this year. 

Ipswich already has its own German Doner Kebab, in Westgate Street. 

Daniel Bunce, managing director for German Doner Kebab for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Colchester.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Once opened, German Doner Kebab will offer a full dine-in experience, subject to government restrictions, as well as takeaway and click and collect.

Delivery will also be available.

