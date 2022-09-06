Suffolk ice cream named one of UK's best things to eat

Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree in Needham Market was overwhelmed this week when the luxury ice cream brand’s Brilliant Blackcurrant fruit cream ice was named amongst the crème de la crème of products made in the UK.

At a ceremony in London the tangy, creamy frozen dessert, made (as is the rest of the fruit cream ices) with fresh homegrown and locally sourced fruit, British cream and sugar, picked up a Great Taste Award Golden Fork for East Anglia – having already achieved three gold stars this year.

It’s not the first time the fruit cream ice has received applause. It’s a regular Great Taste winner, with judges praising it for being ‘exquisite’.

This is the 15th year in business for Alder Tree as a brand, with Stephany (who has a background in environmental science and environmental consultancy) having returned to Suffolk in the early noughties, keen to put her knowledge and insight into action on the family farm.

Talking about the beginnings of Alder Tree, she says. “Our fruit farm was originally bought by my parents who set up a farm shop and farmers’ market and started growing fruit and veg. They made ice cream from 1987 when dad had a bumper crop of raspberries he couldn’t bear seeing go to waste. He borrowed a recipe from his grandmother, who was also a fruit farmer over at Bury St Edmunds, and started making it.”

Stephany launched Alder Tree in 2007, with a strong ethos of sustainability which remains to this day. The range includes another big Great Taste winner, Damson, as well as strawberry, raspberry, gooseberry and elderflower (incorporating elderflower cordial made with flowers from the farm’s hedgerows), and summer fruits.

Alder Tree has achieved the Suffolk Carbon Charter Gold award, has a corporate social responsibility policy and sustainable procurement policy, recycle as much as possible and composts organic waste, only buys renewable energy, has solar panels, has hot water generated by a biomass boiler, only uses FSC accredited packaging, and carbon balances with the World Land Trust.

On top of all that, the brand makes some of the most incredible ices you’re ever likely to try – each one thick, creamy, and absolutely bursting with the essence of real fruit.

Alder Tree’s Raspberry fruit cream ice took two gold stars at this year’s Great Taste Awards too.

GTA 2022 winners from Suffolk and North Essex

Art’s Craft Kitchen

The fruity, handmade Jim Jam took one gold star this year.

Aspall Premier Cru Cyder - Credit: Contributed

Aspall

The producer racked up multiple awards for its quintessentially Suffolk cyders and apple cyder vinegars. Aspall Raw Apple Cyder Vinegar with Honey and Aspall Apple Cyder Vinegar with Apple Juice both achieved two gold stars. And there were single gold stars for Aspall White Wine Vinegar, Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder, Aspall Premier Cru Cyder, and Aspall Imperial Vintage Cyder.

Andrew Storer, owner of the Black Dog Deli in Walberswick with his award-winning sausage rolls - Credit: Archant

Black Dog Deli

The deli, which makes superb food from scratch (including pasta) and which was a lifeline for many local people in the Walberswick area in lockdown, achieved two gold stars for its traditional sausage roll, and one gold star for its vegan roll, and spanakopita-inspired vegetarian roll.

Choose Spice

The brand’s authentic Rendang Curry Paste picked up one gold star. Made to a traditional recipe, it’s a quick and easy base for a mid-week dinner. All you need is some meat, fish or veg and a can of coconut milk.

Crossip

The non-alcoholic spirit producer gained two gold stars for Crossip Pure Hibiscus (named best non-alcoholic spirit for fruity flavours by The Independent in 2021), and one gold star for Crossip Dandy Smoke which, with its lapsang, pine, dark fruit and spice notes, is a great replacement for whisky in mixers.

Freshpac

This tea and coffee specialist is very highly regarded and sells both to consumers and multiple food businesses in the east. There were two gold stars for its Terra Dourada Mio Fazenda Lot 2014 from Brazil. And a single gold star was awarded for the Boymio Farmer Direct and Superio Blend.

Filo and Twine

The bakery’s white sourdough was a one gold star winner.

Fairfields Farm

This crisp maker does everyone on site – from growing the spuds for its snacks, to slicing, seasoning, packaging and distributing. In 2022 a single gold star was awarded for its Roast Rib of Beef flavour. The crisps are vegan and gluten-free.

Hadley’s Dairy

Jane Hadley has a long history (20 years) of winning Great Taste Awards, regularly snapping up large hauls of stars – and 2022 is no different. Her ice creams, many made with fresh local fruit and with the finest inclusions, bagged lots of awards this year. They include three gold stars for both her Blackberry and Raspberry ice creams, two gold stars for the Belize fresh cream truffles and Belize hot chocolate, and single gold stars for the Belize chocolate ice cream, Loganberry ice cream, Garden Mint ice cream, Salted Caramel truffle, Gingerbread truffle and amaretti.

Harris & James

As well as roasting coffee and making chocolate, Harris & James has made a name for itself in East Anglia for pretty darn good gelato. In this year’s GTA’s the producer gained two gold stars for its Pistachio Gelato, and one gold star for the Coconut Ripple, Passion Fruit and Strawberry flavours.

The product range at Hillfarm Oils - Credit: Hillfarm Oils

Hillfarm Oils

The farm’s rapeseed oils smashed it this year, with one gold star awarded for the Oak and Applewood Smoked Oil, Black Truffle Oil, White Garlic Oil, and Smoked Chilli Oil. There was one gold star for Hillfarm’s Set Honey too.

Hilton Macarons

The simply scrummy Salted Caramel macarons won a gold star this year.

Korean Kitchen

Fermented foods are all the rage right now – being feted for their gut-friendly properties. If you’re new to this type of eating, try Korean Kitchen’s Naked Kimchi which has won a gold star. It’s tangy and spicy and goes with everything – even in cheese toasties.

A range of bottled beers by The Krafty Braumeister - Credit: Meurig Marshall Photography

Krafty Braumeister

The Suffolk-based German-style brewer has won multiple awards for its beers. This year it takes two gold stars for the Braumeister Blau & Weiss, and one gold star for the Blondie Munich Helles and Hoppediz.

LA Brewery

Louise’s naturally fermented kombuchas, made with the finest tea and without added sugar, are a sophisticated alternative to booze, infused with complex flavours. This year she’s taken home two gold stars for her stunning Sparkling English Blush, and a single gold star for the Tropical Ginger kombucha.

Lane Farm

The farm’s own higher welfare pigs are used to make really rather good charcuterie, including the one gold star winners Suffolk Coppa and Suffolk Chorizo.

Maynard House

The farm’s juices are out-of-this-world good, brimming with flavour. The apple juices, especially, taste like fruit freshly picked from the tree. The Cox and Bramley and Apple and Raspberry juices both won a gold star this year.

Munchy Seeds

A newcomer and two old favourites all took a single gold star for 2022. One of the brand’s tastiest new launches, its Honey Roasted seeds was awarded, alongside Choccy Ginger and Choccy Apricot.

Newmarket Gin

The gin has won one gold star. Its 10 botanicals include orchid petals, alfalfa, wild horseradish, Seville oranges and almonds.

Sandlings Saffron

The Suffolk-produced saffron was awarded one gold star.

Shaken Udder

The brand’s Shaken Other Strawberry drink won a gold star.

Stokes Sauces

Another regular award winner – whose sauces are jammed with the best raw ingredients. There were single gold stars for the Chilli Ketchup, Fig Relish, Cider and Horseradish Mustard, and Habanero Chilli Mayonnaise.

Sunday Charcuterie

Up there amongst the best – a fantastic achievement for the young brand. They’ve been awarded two gold stars for their Coppa, and a single star for the fennel salami and garlic and black pepper salami.

Thursday Cottage

The preserve maker had a good batch of wins for products made for own label brands. Two gold stars were awarded for its English Heritage Elderflower and Rose Curd, and there were single stars for the Blackcurrant Jam, English Heritage All Butter Passionfruit Curd, English Heritage Strawberry Jam with Champagne, Chatsworth Lemon Curd, and Chatsworth Morello Cherry Jam with Cherry Brandy.

Tonkotsu Eat The Bits

Made in Sudbury and available at London’s Tonkotsu restaurant or via its website, the Japanese Chilli Oil (loved by critic Jay Rayner), Chilli Ketchup and Extra Hot Japanese Chilli Oil all won two gold stars.

Tiptree Patisserie

The bakery won a gold star for its Vegan Cherry Bakewell and Heavenly Brownie.

Tosier

Small batch, bean-to-bar chocolaterie Tosier wowed judges with its Hacienda Limon Ecuador 80% dark bar, winning two gold stars.

Truly Traceable

The Trickers’ pies are multiple award-winners – crafted with gorgeous buttery pastry and fillings made completely from scratch, right down to the stock. This year they won two gold stars for their Wild Rabbit and Langoustine Pie.







