Greene King to invest six-figure sum in revitalising Stowmarket pub

The Oak in Stowmarket has been closed since March 2020 - Credit: Phil Morley

The Greene King Brewery has announced that it will be investing a six-figure sum in a Suffolk pub - enabling it to open for the first time since the pandemic began.

Closed since March 2020, it has not been financially viable to reopen The Oak in Stowmarket, but Greene King is now renovating the pub and looking for a new landlord to take on the tenancy, and reopen the premises in 2022.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “This is an amazing opportunity for an experienced pub operator to run a popular, community pub at the centre of Stowmarket and we are hoping to find someone who can take the pub forward to ensure it thrives for years to come.”

In addition to general refurbishment, Greene King have applied for planning permission to construct a number of felt roofed timber pods in the back garden.

They also hope to get planning permission to remove and replace a non original back bar.

Any experienced pub operators interested in enquiring about The Oak can visit www.greenekingpubs.co.uk or call 01284 843 200.



