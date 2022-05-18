Suffolk deli shop included in guide of 'hip grocery stores' for millennials

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has received national praise from The Sunday Times recently - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An east Suffolk deli shop has been included in a national newspaper's guide of "hip grocery stores" that are popular with millennials.

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen, near Woodbridge, was included in an article by The Sunday Times highlighting a new wave of grocery stores in the country.

Titled "The hip grocery stores where millennials are shopping now", the article talks about the "obsession with all things foodie" that has emerged since the first lockdown, with the public "spending more on food that not only fuelled us but also thrilled us".

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen began in Covid lockdown and has grown into a business that is receiving national attention regularly.

Having started as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh, the deli moved in to a permanent home in the Suffolk village in 2021.

It has since gone on to win a national award for being the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia.

The Sunday Times article reads: "In Suffolk, the Dog at Grundisburgh pub’s lockdown pop-up is now the Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen, with its own premises on the village green: think luxury hampers including Suffolk-roasted Butterworths coffee beans, local honey, chocolates and condiments."

Eilir Rogers opened The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The article also makes it clear how important Instagram and social media are in driving people toward an independent shops and this is something Eilir Rogers, owner of the business, is well aware of.

She said: "I'm really chuffed with the mention.

"It's lovely to be recognised, I spend a lot of time and care on my Instagram and photography and it is clearly paying off.

"We want our food to look good and taste good."