Woodbridge café closed until new year as staff forced into Covid isolation
- Credit: Google Maps
A coffee shop in Woodbridge town centre will be closed until the new year as staff have been forced into coronavirus isolation.
Honey + Harvey, which has a café in the Thoroughfare, confirmed the closure until January 4 on social media.
The store apologised for the closure but said the decision was the "safest course" of action.
A statement posted on Honey + Harvey's Instagram page said: "Some of the team are in isolation, so as a precautionary measure, we have decided the safest course is to close until Tuesday 4th January 2022.
"Apologies to all our customers who have been inconvenienced by this closure. We think it is better to stay on the safe side.
"We hope you've all had a lovely Christmas, and wishing you a happy new year.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you in the new year."
