Authentic German beer hall experience coming to Suffolk

A range of bottled beers by The Krafty Braumeister - who will be supplying beers at Hopsters' Oktoberfest event this October - Credit: Contributed

An oompah band, award-winning local beer and German snacks are on the menu for an Oktoberfest event coming to Felixstowe.

Organised by Hopsters owner Ed Barnes, and taking place in ‘The Shed’ at Beach Street behind Hopsters’ coastal premises, it will be, he says, one of the biggest, most authentic festivals of its kind in Suffolk.

“Our outlet at Felixstowe has been a huge success over the summer, and we wanted to make sure we had something great here for people to look forward to in the autumn months,” Ed says.

“It’s on October 15. We’ve got a proper, full live band in, sausages, pretzels, and all our beer is from Uli at The Krafty Braumeister – our German brewer in Suffolk. We’ve had long tables made especially for it. It’s just going to look fantastic. I can’t wait for the music. It’ll be proper Bavarian tunes, and then they’ll take on a mariachi style, doing their version of pop songs. Everyone can sing along and have a laugh.”

The Krafty Braumeister’s five beers will be on tap, including a festival beer brewed for 2022. “We’re really chuffed to have them on board,” adds Ed. “In the last year-and-a-half Uli’s sales have started to fly. People have come to realise how good he is. The Schwarz & Weiss is one of my favourite beers. It’s just utterly phenomenal and I can’t wait for people who’ve never sampled it before to give it a try.”

Tickets are £15 or £17 including a festival stein glass from myhopsters.com

The beers

Rut & Weiss: A Kolsch-style brew typical of Cologne. The ale/lager hybrid is based on a 1,000 year-old recipe.

Schwarz & Weiss: A Great Taste three gold star winner. This Bavarian Dunkelweizen made with roasted and oak-smoked barley malts. It’s a spicy, fruity, malty little number with a hint of coffee.

Hoppediz: Known in west Germany as ‘altbier’, this brown ale is hoppy with spicy undertones.

Blau & Weiss: A Bavarian-style wheat beer with hints of banana and clove released from the yeast.

Blondie: This Helles, Munich-style beer is crisp with a hint of sweetness.

Golden Ale: An English ale made with Pilsner and Vienna malts and German hops.