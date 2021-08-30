News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Laxfield Low House to host Oktoberfest

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 3:02 PM August 30, 2021   
The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest

The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest - Credit: Gregg Brown

One of Suffolk's best-known pubs is set to host its own version of Oktoberfest.

The Laxfield Low House, or Kings Head, will be running the event on September 4.

It will feature beers from The Krafty Braumeister, an award-winning German brewery based in Leiston, and an oompah band called the The Bavarian Strollers.

Uli Schiefelbein, owner of The Krafty Braumeister, said contrary to its name Oktoberfest is traditionally held in September.

He said: "If you've never been to an Oktoberfest, you can expect the oompah which will entertain people — making them sit down, stand up, sit down and do funny things with the music.

You may also want to watch:

"They can also expect German beer, bratwurst and other German snacks.

"[The pub] has dared to do this and I really hope people will like it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14
  2. 2 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  3. 3 Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision
  1. 4 Town closing in on Celina loan deal
  2. 5 Road to close overnight after driver suffers serious injuries
  3. 6 Restaurant owners hit by 'dine and dash' conman welcome his jail sentence
  4. 7 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  5. 8 Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry
  6. 9 Town game OFF!
  7. 10 Driver seriously hurt and road closed after single vehicle crash

The event will run from noon until 11.45pm, but tickets are only required from 7pm onwards. Tickets are £12.50 and can be purchased from the Low House.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police believe that the three burglaries may be linked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fighting for his life after town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Wigan's Richard Christian Walton celebrates after Wigan win the sky Bet League One league at at the

10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon