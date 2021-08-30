Laxfield Low House to host Oktoberfest

Published: 3:02 PM August 30, 2021

The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest - Credit: Gregg Brown

One of Suffolk's best-known pubs is set to host its own version of Oktoberfest.

The Laxfield Low House, or Kings Head, will be running the event on September 4.

It will feature beers from The Krafty Braumeister, an award-winning German brewery based in Leiston, and an oompah band called the The Bavarian Strollers.

Uli Schiefelbein, owner of The Krafty Braumeister, said contrary to its name Oktoberfest is traditionally held in September.

He said: "If you've never been to an Oktoberfest, you can expect the oompah which will entertain people — making them sit down, stand up, sit down and do funny things with the music.

"They can also expect German beer, bratwurst and other German snacks.

"[The pub] has dared to do this and I really hope people will like it."

The event will run from noon until 11.45pm, but tickets are only required from 7pm onwards. Tickets are £12.50 and can be purchased from the Low House.