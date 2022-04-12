Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk pub that was taking bookings after it had closed down has found a new tenant to manage it.

The White Horse at Badingham, which shut its doors in November, is going to be taken over by Lowestoft pub chain Moss & Co.

The company already run a series of pubs across Norfolk and Suffolk, including The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield and The Angel in Wangford.

Estate agent Fleurets had previously listed the property for let.

In a post on the Badingham White Horse Facebook page, the company said: "We are so excited to announce Moss & Co Trading are adding the stunning White Horse, Badingham to our group.

Moss & Co has taken over the east Suffolk pub - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We will need a little time to get a few things sorted and we hope to open as soon as possible so watch this space!"

The company has also posted a pair of adverts looking for chefs and front of house staff who "want to be part of building something special".