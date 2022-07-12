Cool down with soft serve and fizz at cake bar’s dessert parlour nights 

A pretty-as-a-picture cake shop and bakery in east Suffolk is helping customers chill out by opening as a dessert parlour on Friday nights.

From 4pm to 6pm, Mama Bear’s Cake Bar on Saxmundham High Street is dishing up an absolute feast, from velvety soft serve in cones or transformed in to sundaes, to loaded waffles, warm cookies, warm brownies...and, to wash it all down, a range of prosecco, Champagne, wines and beers.

“It’s been so popular,” says owner Rebecca Crockett of her store’s new concept. “The waffles have been real winners. We make them from scratch, and load them with toppings like Kinder, Biscoff, Nutella or Oreo, ice cream, sauces and sprinkles.

Loaded waffles at Mama Bear's Cake Bar in Saxmundham - Credit: Lucy Halpin

Cupcakes at Mama Bear's Cake Bar - Credit: Lucy Halpin

“Customers just love them!”

Rebecca is just about to celebrate Mama Bear’s first year anniversary. It’s almost exactly 12 months since she took on an old charity shop (formerly the White Hart pub) and gave it a soft, girly pink makeover.

She’s always loved baking, and when her career in the NHS took her away from her children at all times of day and night, took the leap four years ago to start a baking business from home.

“During lockdown I was doing so many deliveries around the local area. It was crazy. The idea of the shop came up and I thought, ‘well, I might as well take a leap of faith and go for it’.”

Rebecca hasn’t looked back since, and has been delighting residents of and visitors to Saxmundham with all kinds of baked goodies at the cakery, where she can seat 20 inside and 20 in the sunny courtyard garden.

Rebecca Crockett, owner of Mama Bear's Cake Bar in Saxmundham - Credit: Lucy Halpin

“Our counter is always stocked full of beautiful cakes, cookie pies, blondies, brownies and different flavoured brownies. The most popular is our triple chocolate flavour brownie, but we do loads of types – Kinder brownie, Biscoff, white chocolate chunk, raspberry and white chocolate. We change up what we have every day so there’s always something interesting and different on offer. They’re baked each morning.”

Soft serve is one of the most sought-after additions to Mama Bear’s, with the machine operating Friday to Sunday, but full-time throughout the summer.

Enjoy a glass of fizz with cake at Mama Bear's Cake Bar, which is celebrating it's first anniversary in July 2022 - Credit: Lucy Halpin

And afternoon teas are pre-bookable (£18 per person), including a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked fruit scones, and a selection of bakes – a brownie, macaron, cupcake and usually a blondie or rocky road. “It depends what’s on the counter,” says Rebecca. “That comes with tea or coffee, or can be upgraded to include a glass of prosecco.

“We find lots of people like to come and sit in our courtyard with prosecco and a cake, it’s such a nice thing to do, especially at this time of year!”

Mama Bear’s Cake Bar is open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, until 7pm on Friday, and from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.

Visit mamabearscakebar.co.uk







