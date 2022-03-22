Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering

Lee Gaughts business Meat & Greet have been serving steak across Suffolk for the past nine months - Credit: Meat & Greet

Serving up three different cuts of steak, street food van Meat & Great is leaving mouths watering as it tours Suffolk.

Launched in Suffolk three years ago by Lee Gaught, Meat & Greet started up as a high-quality meat delivery business just before lockdown.

However, since starting, he has pivoted his business towards street food.

The company went into steaks as Mr Gaught saw a gap in the Suffolk street food scene - Credit: Meat & Greet

Mr Gaught said: "I set up Meat & Greet nearly three years ago, prior to lockdown.

"The purpose of Meat & Greet was that I have always had a passion for good quality produce, however living a busy lifestyle, frequently fell into the trap of purchasing my meats from a supermarket rather than the preferred option of a butcher.

"Meat & Greet gave people the option to order good quality meat and get delivered straight to their door.

"Initially, the business was a meat delivery service in Suffolk, specialising in different seasonings from across the world to compliments specific meat cuts."

The company operates out of a van at markets in Mildenhall, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Meat & Greet

As lockdown hit, the business expanded quickly becoming a full-time job, and in April last year, Mr Gaught got the wheels in motion for the food van.

He said: "Having done my research and wanting to do something different on the street food scene in Suffolk, I thought setting up a steak and chips gourmet grill concept where people can order their preferred type of steak, say how they like it cooked, slice it for them and can eat on the go."

The steaks are cooked on this grill, towed behind the van - Credit: Meat & Great

"The gourmet grill side of things is now the main part of the business.

"We attend three markets a week: Sudbury (Thursday), Mildenhall (Friday) and Bury St Edmunds (Saturday) and also cook at pop-ups at pubs and social clubs around East Anglia and regularly grill in the fan zone at Ipswich Town Football Club."

The most popular dish is the 8 oz Ribeye Steak, served with rosemary skin-on fries and chimichurri sauce - Credit: Meet & Great

"Our best seller is the 8oz ribeye with rosemary salt skin-on fries and chimichurri sauce.

"We also have expanded the menu which now includes hand-pressed steakburgers, loaded fries and our own recipe Nashville chicken buttermilk tenders."