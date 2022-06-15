News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic 16th century pub in mid Suffolk given Grade II listing

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:01 AM June 15, 2022
The King's Head in Laxfield, mid Suffolk, has been listed at Grade II

An historic pub in mid Suffolk that has been serving punters for centuries has been relisted at Grade II by the government.

The King's Head in Laxfield, also known as The Low House, has been granted the status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

Its Grade II listing means the building, which was bought out by regulars in 2018, is considered of special interest and efforts will be made to protect it.

The inside of The King's Head, which has been relisted at Grade II

The King's Head, in Gorams Mill Lane in the village, is one of the few remaining taprooms in the country, meaning customers see their pints poured straight from the barrels in the absence of a bar.

Its quirky interior has remained relatively unchanged for more than 100 years.

The interior of the pub in Laxfield

In January 2020, the pub received almost £10,000 in lottery funding to repair its thatched roof.

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Our historic pubs are national institutions that have sat at the heart of local communities for generations, bringing people together and shining a light on our shared past.

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston

"These listings recognise and celebrate the importance of the local pub to people across the country and will make sure their legacy endures for many years to come."

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England added: "At a time when many historic pubs in England are susceptible to change or at risk of closure, we are pleased to celebrate pubs that have kept their remarkable interiors.

"These rare interiors help tell the fascinating story of pubs over the centuries and how they reflected society."

