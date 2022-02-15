News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk hog roast vendor sees surge in bookings after taking over business

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:02 PM February 15, 2022
Bury St Edmunds couple Lauren and Andy Osborne have taken over Suffolk Pig Roast 

Bury St Edmunds couple Lauren and Andy Osborne have taken over Suffolk Pig Roast - Credit: Suffolk Pig Roast

A Suffolk couple who only bought their hog roast business late last year have been fully booked up until August.

Suffolk Pig Roast was taken over by Bury St Edmunds-based Andy and Lauren Osborne last October.

The couple, who have both served in the forces, were looking for a new venture after Ms Osborne left the RAF after 23 years.

As Mr Osborne had previous experience in roasting hogs, they decided to take over the running of the marquee and all the cooking equipment.

Mrs Osborne said the pair have not looked back since taking charge of the business and have events booked throughout the spring and summer.

She said: "If you don't want to go away and want to put down roots, it's difficult. I was looking for something to do for work after I left the RAF.

"Andy has a bit of experience roasting hogs - he's done it for his military bar - and we saw the business advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

"I asked him 'should we take it over?', and he said yes.

"The number of bookings we have had is good. I'm the one who manages them and I can see we're going to have a busy summer. 

"We are taking a bit of a sacrifice on family life, but we thought for the first year we should take as many bookings as possible. However, if the business takes off, it won't necessarily be every weekend forever."

Speaking about her success, Mrs Osborne added: "We are able to offer everything from a quick bap for your guests in the evening, to a full meal with deserts and sides. 

"Our prices are competitive and with hog roasts, it's an affordable way to feed a lot of people.

"Last weekend, we catered for the 2nd Battalion Parachute regiment at the Merville Barracks. It was a 1920s themed Gatsby party held in the warrant officers mess, which is a beautiful building."

The Suffolk Pig Roast company takes pride in sourcing their products from local suppliers, Mrs Osborne added.

She said: "We source our deserts from three companies: Naughty but Nice Cakes and Belles Vegan Bakes in Bury, and Rudi Bakes, in Great Barton. 

"All of the pigs are from St Edmunds Butchers, and they get them all from Orchard Farms. 

"It was very important to us to know where the pigs come from. It is about welfare, but its also about taste." 

