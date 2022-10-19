New village deli (with café) opens this week

The importance of community and village shops cannot be underestimated. In rural parts, where transport links often leave little to be desired, residents can find themselves in what have been coined ‘food deserts’. Without fresh produce on the doorstep, they rely on bigger supermarkets in more bustling towns, or deliveries.

Nayland’s community was dealt a crushing blow this April when, after nearly 100 years, popular village butcher Kerridge pulled its shutters down for the last time.

“That left nothing here,” says Jade Elsworth, “apart from a Post Office.”

Having moved to Nayland earlier this year with her partner Ross, Jade felt strongly, when the butchery shut, that something should replace it. “Nayland needed a community hub. There’s around 1,200 residents here, many of them older people, and many of those don’t drive. They have to rely on deliveries. I thought we could definitely bring something to the village.”

Jade and Ross will tomorrow open Mill Street Store & Deli (on Mill Street) in a former working mill building that previously housed an interior design shop, and a café (Blue Owl) before that.

They will offer everyday essentials, as well as fresh fish and meat, a deli counter, and a ‘light touch’ café selling premium coffee, silky hot chocolates, fine tea and locally-made cakes.

“We haven’t had to do a lot to the interior,” says Jade, adding that one of the loveliest features of the building is the fact a stream runs underneath it – visible through a glass panel in the floor, and a reminder of its milling heritage.

“The property was in very good order, with exposed brick walls and wooden flooring throughout. We’ve just had to put in the structure – shelving, a till and counters. It was beautifully decorated already, especially the café area. We were very lucky.”

Jade hopes the café will become a regular pitstop for villagers, who will now have a place to meet, as well as for the tourists and visitors who travel through Nayland, enjoying the scenery and solitude of Constable and Gainsborough country.

Coffee has been sourced from a company called Clumsy Goat – a new brand that came out top in Jade and Ross’ taste tests.

And pastries and cakes come via the well-respected D’Hotel Patisserie, with, says Jade, a large selection of gluten and dairy-free options. “We’ll have everything from scones to coffee and walnut cake, carrot cake, lemon tarts, cheesecakes, Victoria sponge – and quiches.”

For the butchery side of the business, Jade is working with renowned expert John Coleman of Boxted. “He supplies lots of the restaurants locally – and much of the meat will be the same as what was available at Kerridge. They’ve been so helpful too. Obviously they closed their business, but they still want the village to get the same quality products as before. We will have fresh meat delivered daily, and will take pre-orders if someone wants something in specially.”

Alongside the butchery, Mill Street’s deli counter is filled with British and European cheeses, antipasti, Suffolk charcuterie sourced from a variety of makers (Sunday Charcuterie, Suffolk Salami and Dingley Dell), and a range of Spanish and Italian specialities.

“Then we really wanted to make sure we covered all the basics as well,” adds Jade. “Everything from a tin of beans, through to sauces, crackers, biscuits, eggs and milk. Our bread is coming from Weston’s in Sudbury, and we have vegetables from Just Picked, who work with local growers. We will have as much local produce as we can.”

The shop is also licensed, selling wines sourced from Mr Wheeler’s, spirits, beers, and pre-mixed cocktails from Edmunds.

“We’re really excited to finally be opening,” says Jade. “We’ve got two new members of staff joining us which is great, and we’ve been hurrying to put those finishing touches in place.

“It’s been funny because people have been constantly tapping on the window and door to see what we’ve been up to! We live about 100m up the road and can see the shop from our house – the interest so far has been phenomenal.

“I’m being stopped in the street, and people having been thanking me for doing this, for carrying on the tradition of there being a shop in Nayland.

“That’s made me realise how much we need places like this in our communities.”

Mill Street Store & Deli is open seven days a week. From 8.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday, and 9am to midday on Sunday.



