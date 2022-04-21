New cafe overlooking the Stour Estuary has 'phenomenal' first week

Matt Rozier and Chris Quilter have opened a new Tea Room on Mistley Quay - Credit: Tea At The Quay Mistley

A new cafe overlooking Mistley Quay has had a "phenomenal first week" of opening.

Tea At The Quay was opened on Monday, April 11, by co-owners and partners Matt Rozier and Chris Quilter, and is already becoming a popular spot.

Matt Rozier, co-owner of the new cafe said: "By day, I work for England rugby, so I've always been around good coffee and good cake.

Matt Rozier (left) and his partner Chris Quilter - Credit: Tea At the Quay Mistley

"I was having breakfast across the road at the Thorn Pub, saw the cafe available to lease, and just decided to go for it.

"I think we were inspired by the fact we were sitting having good coffee and cake at the time. When I had breakfast at the Thorn a second time, I decided to see what the deal was."

The Tearoom offers fantastic views over the River Stour - Credit: Tea at the Quay Mistley

"When I came into the building and saw the view across the quay, and got a feel for the room, I felt like I had to go for it."

He continued: "Chris comes from retail management, and I've run a fitness business but this is our first venture into the cafe world.

"It's certainly been a very busy week! I guess you think of a coffee shop and think 'I'll have a cup of coffee, a slice of cake and talk to the customers' but you get to the end of the day and it's been so busy you haven't even had a coffee."

Abi Sarton, a pastry chef based in Dedham made Matt and Chris a coffee cup cake that looked so much like the real thing it confused customers - Credit: Tea at the Quay Mistley

Mr Rozier added that the "support from the people of Mistley and Manningtree has been amazing" and said that a Facebook competition they had posted was seen by 15,000 people and shared by 350.

"We haven't paid for a single piece of advertising since we opened, it's all been shares and likes and comments.

"It has been phenomenal."

Tea at the Quay is also dog friendly - Credit: Tea at the Quay Mistley

Along with tea and cake, the cafe's menu is starting to see a number of dishes becoming an owner and customer favourite.

Mr Rozier said: "The dish which seems to be becoming famous is the scrambled egg and salmon on an English muffin with chilli jam.

"We also have the usual selection of pastries and cakes, then at lunchtime, we bring in the paninis and sandwiches."

Tea at the Quay is located at Mistley Quay Workshop on the High Sreet in Mistley, near Manningtree.