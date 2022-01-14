News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Bury St Edmunds pub temporarily shuts to undergo major revamp

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:53 AM January 14, 2022
The Moreton Hall Pub in Bury St Edmunds is being revamped

The Moreton Hall pub in Bury St Edmunds is being revamped - Credit: Phil Morley

A pub on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds will be shut until the end of January as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

The Moreton Hall pub, in Lawson Place, was closed last Sunday as work is being carried out to improve the venue, including installing new bathrooms and updating the exterior. 

The inside of the pub is being given a fresh look

The inside of the pub is being given a fresh look - Credit: Archant

Ember Inns, which manages the Moreton Hall, revealed the pub will welcome back its customers from 6pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Charlie Dorner, general manager at the Moreton Hall, said: "We’re delighted to invest in and upgrade the current offering and we cannot wait to welcome the people of Moreton Hall and Bury St Edmunds to the updated Moreton Hall, which we know will be a true local to be proud of."

Pubs
Bury St Edmunds News

