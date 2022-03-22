News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:30 PM March 22, 2022
Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan.

Afternoon tea at the Lavenham Swan. - Credit: Archant

With Mother's Day on the horizon, two places in Suffolk have been named among the best spots for afternoon tea in England.

The Swan at Lavenham and Ufford Park, just outside of Woodbridge, have been included in a list of 51 places to enjoy a selection of scones, sandwiches and sugary treats.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

In the list, Muddy Stilettos said of The Swan: "You’ll need to wear something with an elasticated waist if you’re sitting down to an afternoon tea at The Swan, because the tower of delicate savoury and sweet treats is impressive".

The site also praised Ufford Park's "tower of goodies" and noted how the spot was surrounded by "120 acres of parkland".

Muddy Stilettos recently featured Bromeswell's The Unruly Pig in a list of the best roast dinners in the country.

Food and Drink
Lavenham News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards the cathedral.

West Suffolk Council

Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Bell Hotel in Clare Picture: GREENE KING

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Refusal for village homes where households would need cars

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon