Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

With Mother's Day on the horizon, two places in Suffolk have been named among the best spots for afternoon tea in England.

The Swan at Lavenham and Ufford Park, just outside of Woodbridge, have been included in a list of 51 places to enjoy a selection of scones, sandwiches and sugary treats.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which offers an insider's guide into the best food, day trips, hotels and more across the country.

In the list, Muddy Stilettos said of The Swan: "You’ll need to wear something with an elasticated waist if you’re sitting down to an afternoon tea at The Swan, because the tower of delicate savoury and sweet treats is impressive".

The site also praised Ufford Park's "tower of goodies" and noted how the spot was surrounded by "120 acres of parkland".

Muddy Stilettos recently featured Bromeswell's The Unruly Pig in a list of the best roast dinners in the country.