New art bar launches at the Old Fox Yard in Stowmarket

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:22 AM December 12, 2021
Bar manager at Pallet in Stowmarket, Ella Gill 

Bar manager at Pallet, Ella Gill - Credit: Pallet Bar

A new art bar in Stowmarket opened its doors to the public for the first time on Friday with a soft launch event. 

Pallet bar, located at the Old Fox Yard held an opening event featuring the beginnings of a mural being painted by artist Catalina Carvajal.

This will be completed over the next couple of weeks, while customers are in the bar. 

Bar Manager Ella Gill said she was "Very excited to finally get the bar open", and that "our soft launch went very well". 

She said: "Pallet collaborates with Fox Yard Studio, our neighbour.

"They are an art studio who showcase local artists work and will be running creative nights at Pallet in the new year." 

The interior at Pallet Bar, in Stowmarket, Suffolk

The interior at Pallet Bar - Credit: Pallet Bar Stowmarket

Ella added "We chose the name Pallet as simply we are about pallets, palettes and palates.

"Pallet: We took inspiration to design the bar itself and also the logo. Our logo represents a pallet alongside our chosen colour palette splashed onto it!

"Palette: We are an arts bar supporting local artists. Showcasing local artwork on our walls as well as hosting creative socials, in collaboration with our neighbours, Fox Yard Studio.

"Palate: At Pallet we have had (many) drink tastings to find the right drinks for our customers.

"We have chosen a variety of local drinks, mainly from Suffolk. We have everything from wine, beer, coffee, spirits and more. It will be a place to excite your palate.”  

Lois Cordelia and Jason Curtis will be displaying their pallette knife paintings at pallet in stowmarket from December 15

Lois Cordelia and Jason Curtis will be displaying their pallette knife on palette and pallet paintings at Pallet from December 15 - Credit: Pallet Bar/Lois Cordelia

In addition to the mural project, Pallet have announced their first exhibition, featuring original palette knife paintings on artists palettes and reclaimed pallet boards.

Featuring artists Lois Cordelia and Jason Curtis, the exhibition will kick of with a meet and greet at 7pm on Wednesday December 15, while their work will remain in the bar until February 15. 

One happy customer said Pallet had a "great choice of local drinks, and a very nice and relaxed atmosphere", while another agreed, saying  "I absolutely loved the atmosphere, and the blueberry and vanilla vodka".

Pallet Bar is located in Unit Seven, at the Old Fox Yard, IP141AB, Stowmarket. They are open 3pm till late, Monday to Saturday. 

