Inside the ''hush hush' Suffolk restaurant celebrities love

When I meet chef Adam Spicer, in the midst of a heatwave, he glows with contentment. It’s refreshing, in a time of uncertainty and upheaval in the food and drink industry, to encounter such an air of calm.

This feeling relays into the kitchen, where, swished by the cool air of a rotary fan, staff are laughing and exchanging banter as they get on with the evening prep.

The move from All Saints Hotel in Bury St Edmunds to the sanctuary of Retreat East at Hemingstone (near Ipswich) was a no-brainer for Adam, who has a real affinity with the outdoors, and has long enjoyed growing his own produce, working his way through the seasons, from earth to plate.

Taking his place as executive chef in late summer, Adam has found himself in an edible playground. As we walk the estate (which has luxury accommodation, a restaurant and farm shop) he points out a giant fig tree, its tendrils unfurling in the sun, fruit ripening.

Chef Adam Spicer in the grounds of Retreat East - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Hives nest in fields, gathering honey. Hedgerows are beginning to plump with autumn fruit in the shadow of other foraging fodder, including stems of dried hogweed (not to be confused with deadly giant hogweed) whose seeds, furnished with a hint of cardamom, will be used to bring an edge to the dessert menu.

Though it’s been a tough year for growing, the kitchen garden remains supple and green, bearing salads, beets, beans and more, with grand plans for expansion, which should enable the restaurant to be as self-sufficient as possible.

Adam points to a squash the size of a thumb, telling me it’ll be fully grown in a couple of days – they can’t keep up with them. He rustles through spinach, which will end up on breakfast plates and in the daily, changing salad bowls. Flushes of colour peek from underneath the leaves of rainbow chard, destined for Sunday lunch.

He steers around the globe artichokes which look rather sorry for themselves, and shows me where the kitchen’s chickens will live.

“We’ve got so many plans for the garden to be honest,” he tells me, reeling off a list of perhaps everything you might find at the greengrocers – and more.

“Not a lot then,” I laugh.

“That’s the reaction Helen, our gardener, had,” he smiles in return. “I want us to put in heritage carrots, heritage tomatoes, more rhubarb, some cherry trees, more types of squash, and more varieties of onion, like Roscoff - something bit more interesting. More varieties of radishes, kales and brassicas, borlotti beans. I’d like to think we can get to a point where we’re growing at least 60% to 70% of our own produce. That would be phenomenal.”

Adam’s excitement around the garden is palpable and he says it’s a “travesty” the kitchen garden had been cut back, and underused, before he arrived.

Speaking of which, customers may recognise Adam from All Saints, Corpus Christi College in Cambridge, or Tattershalls and The Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket – where he moved to be with his wife.

He admits, he’d never heard of Retreat East before the owners got in touch to discuss the role with him. In fact, many people haven’t heard of or visited the restaurant. In a straw poll of close friends, all of whom live in the area, just one out of 20 had knowledge of the place.

Inside The Great Barn restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

The terrace - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

This sense of solitude, maybe, is what gives the venue its ‘star appeal’. Just a day or two before I meet Adam, a very famous boy band has been in for lunch, flying completely under the media radar.

“I came out here and had a chat with the guys about their plans moving forward. And just having a walking around I was like, ‘yeah’. With the owners, you can tell every detail has been taken care of. Everything’s the best it can be, which is unusual. It’s, I think, more of a passion project than a business to them. They’re all about the quality and experience. It’s a really cool place to work.”

And into the restaurant itself. The Great Barn. As with the cottages and lodges at Retreat East, no expense has been spared in the creation of this lofty restaurant.

Decked out in baby soft pastels and with a gentle palette of neutrals, the dining hall wouldn’t look amiss on the cover of Country Living magazine.

Outside is a sun-flushed terrace which lends itself perfectly to lazy, lingering lunches with a chilled glass of rose.

A glance at the menu plonks you right in the heart of the garden – giving a sense of time and place. Cucumbers. Tomatoes. Kohlrabi. Peas. Chicory. Fresh herbs. Courgettes.

Homemade sourdough and miso butter - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Everything is made from scratch, from the house treacle and rye sourdough bread with miso whipped butter, to pickles, ferments and ices – all in what's become Adam’s signature playful style.

Nibbles include ‘kebabs’ of tender octopus and pork belly, barbecued and glazed in sticky hoi sin and soy. The humble carrot also has a lick over the flames before being plated with a laksa curry sauce, mooli noodles, pickled chilli, coriander and coconut. A tartlet of peas sees the discarded pea pods infused in gin for the cocktail list.

Pea and truffle tartlets - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

House-cured pastrami salmon with homemade pickles - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Octopus and pork belly skewers - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

A gooseberry compote arrives with yuzu sorbet and aquafaba (chickpea water) meringue. And there’s a musky fig leaf crème caramel to sink your spoon into.

“Our whole focus is trying to be as sustainable as possible,” says Adam. “We’re as close to zero food waste as we can get. If we do have food waste we use it in the garden for compost. At the moment we’re working with Anglia Produce to take any fruit and veg they would throw away to make smoothies.

“I read that seven million tonnes of food waste comes from producers and suppliers. So they might get things returned to them that have a little cut or are bruised. Chefs don’t want them and they end up in the bin!

“The whole place is trying to be environmentally-friendly. We’ve got solar panels too...and our own well.”

A dish that exemplifies Adam’s root to shoot ethos is one that puts their homegrown beetroot centre stage.

“We pick the beetroots in the morning and they’re on the menu by lunchtime which is great for us, and great for the customers. With this dish we slice down the beetroot and roll it up so it looks like a Fruit Winder. That’s slow-cooked and the rest is juiced and cooked down. The skin we dehydrate and make a powder for gnocchi. And the leaves will go into a salad.”

Adam picks out a few of his other favourite plates. They include freshly picked figs with tomatoes, raisins made from grapes on the estate, and candied walnuts, finished with a splash of local rapeseed oil, and line-caught sea bass with a warm tartare sauce, topped with caviar, pommes Anna chips and a seaweed and vinegar powder.

“One of our snacks is Maldon oysters. We made strawberry and elderflower vinegars from produce in the garden in the summer and we drizzle those over the top, with some grated strawberry from the freezer.”

One of the most popular main courses is chicken. “We take off the skin, make a mousse with the trimmings and pop it underneath the skin with some sorrel, then cook it in lots of foaming butter. The sauce is chicken stock we make ourselves, and as much butter as it can take.”

Then there’s pork from Dingley Dell. “You can’t talk about higher welfare meat without mentioning Mark at Dingley Dell. He’s got his own amazing breed, the Suffolk Red, and the Million Bees project on his land. If you go over there you see the pigs running around the place. It’s so open.

“We use the whole pig, making our own black pudding for breakfast with the fat and the blood. And for a main dish we serve it with slow-cooked kohlrabi which we make into little fondants with a little bit of the black pudding in the middle, nashi pear and some sweet cicely.”

The dessert Adam’s most proud of is the fig leaf and woodruff crème caramel which he says has “an unusual, earthy, floral” flavour.

Fig leaf and woodruff creme caramel - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

“But the most popular is a chocolate water mousse we set into an orange mould and spray with orange cocoa butter. With a little marigold leaf on top it looks like an orange on the plate.”

For this, and all chocolate desserts, he uses Suffolk-made Tosier chocolate. “We had a taste-off of their chocolate and went for the Ecuadorian one. It’s amazing. So good. Quite fruity.”

The kitchen recently launched its taster menu, which at £69, includes house bread and butter, all the snacks, vegetarian, fish, meat, pre-dessert and dessert courses – finishing with a box of homemade chocolates.

Afternoon tea is new too, and is as far from stale finger sandwiches and tea cakes as you can get.

“We wanted to kind of elevate what afternoon tea is,” says Adam with a glint in his eye. “So we’re making all the bread elements ourselves – like milk rolls for the egg mayo, and toasting off our sourdough for little bruschetta. We’re making Pimm’s tartlets with our own pea pod gin, little layered mousse cakes in different flavours, scones, and filled choux buns with a chocolate element and caramelised white chocolate. It’s definitely not your standard afternoon tea.” This is priced at £26 per person and available from 12noon to 3pm every day (it must be pre-booked).

Since Adam took the reins at Retreat East, the food offering has increased dramatically. The restaurant is open for breakfast daily, for lunch from 12noon to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday (two courses for £24 and three for £30), for a la carte dining from 5.30pm to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, and for Sunday lunch (£28 for two courses and £32 for three) 12noon to 7.30pm.

Food is matched with a list of largely organic and natural wines, English fizz, Cremant and Champagne, as well as freshly mixed cocktails.

“I’m loving it here,” chef sums up. “It’s a great place and more people should know about it!”



















