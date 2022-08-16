New deli opens in Sudbury town centre 

“I absolutely love my customers, and I love what we do here,” beams Gina Jupp, who opened Deli @ Twentea on Sudbury’s North Street this week.

Gina bursts with enthusiasm about the venture, which has seen premises adjoined to her popular tearoom, Twenteaone, transformed into a rustic, food-lover's haven, filled with cured meats, regional cheeses and oodles of homemade treats.

Inside Twenteaone tearoom in Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We’ve been here for eight years,” Gina says of the tearoom, adding that she knows practically all the customers by name, even delivering food in person to the homes of some of her elderly visitors when they can’t get out and about. “I like to think it’s more than a tearoom. We’ve built a kind of community here and it is just fantastic.

“I always had my eye on the premises next door at number 20. Years ago it was an outfitters but the door that leads into the tearoom space had been shut up. We managed to take on the lease, have opened it up again, and completely renovated it. We’re now able to offer a few more tables in there. And I thought it would be perfect as a deli. We don’t really have anything like that in Sudbury any more. We used to have King’s on Market Hill years ago which was amazing, but they’ve been gone a long time.”

The mayor of Sudbury opens Deli @ Twentea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gina Jupp and Keith Wilkinson inside Deli @ Twentea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Deli @ Twentea has opened in Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Working with business partner Keith Wilkinson (also the tearoom’s chef), Gina says they’ve managed to create something quite special for the town. A highlight for customers will surely be the long baking table and oven at the front of the deli, where Gina herself is going to be out, front and centre, whisking up and cooking cakes and scones daily.

While the idea of being watched, Bake Off Style, might terrify some, Gina’s positively looking forward to lapping up the attention. “I love the idea,” she laughs. “I got the idea when I went to Scotland last year. I saw these two old ladies making scones in a window and everyone was gathering round them. I’m not sure they were happy about it, but I really do want people to see first-hand what we make.”

And that includes, for both the deli and tearoom, cheese and fruit scones, sausage rolls, vegetarian and vegan sausage rolls, a variety of quiches, and a rotating bounty of cakes.

There is a table and oven at the front of Deli @ Twentea where customers can watch owner Gina bake - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fresh cheese scones at Deli @ Twentea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We do a Viccy sponge, which goes down really well, carrot cake, passion cake, blueberry and courgette cake, lemon drizzle, rocky road with marshmallows and Maltesers, chocolate orange, bread pudding. It changes all the time.”

Central to the deli, beyond the mesmerising idea of watching cakes come to life from batter in bowl to counter-top, is the counter, where everything will be cut and sliced and measured out to order.

If you want one or two slices of ham – no problem. “If people live alone or have smaller households, that can create so much food waste if they have to buy things like big packets of ham,” says Gina. “Here they really can just ask for as little as they need.”

Gina Jupp baking at Deli @ Twentea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cakes, scones, quiches, salads, sausage rolls and more are made daily at the deli and cafe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The counter includes Spanish chorizo, Parma ham hanging from hooks, salt beef, pastrami, salamis, and ham on the bone. Many cheeses have been picked from regional makers – largely in Norfolk – supplemented by perennial British favourites such as Welsh-made Black Bomber.

“We’re going to do homemade pates – at the moment we have some nice ones from Italy and France – and chutneys, olives and antipasti.”

Elsewhere in the deli, shelves are filled with pasta, capers, marinated garlic, tinned fish, Italian sweets and more.

And there are big plans for the future.

“What I really want to do is to make things like Bolognese sauce that we could sell with spaghetti to create a meal for four people...maybe also fish pies, that kind of thing.

“Something customers can come in, grab and easily cook at home without it being too expensive. We also have a lot of customers who are older and don’t want to cook. But they could come here for coffee and take dinner home with them.”

Also on the radar are takeaway ploughman’s boxes, and potentially wine and beers as Gina seeks to get the deli an alcohol license.

The foodie simply bursts with ideas but adds. “We always listen to our customers, and that’s what we’ll be doing over the first few weeks – finding out what they like and what they need. I’m so proud of what we’ve managed to achieve so far though.”

Visitors to the deli should make a point of stopping in at the tearoom too. Started by Gina and Keith in 2014, it’s become a focal part of the week for many, who enjoy a tasty, homemade menu that includes French toast and a dish of ‘green eggs’ at breakfast, through to quiches, and generous salads (from golden grilled halloumi to falafels with Greek salad), made fresh to order.

Of course, there are all those cakes and scones to work through too.

Twenteaone and Deli @ Twentea are open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.



