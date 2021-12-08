News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

How 'best ever' potato grown in Suffolk could save time on Christmas Day

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:09 PM December 8, 2021
Agronomy director Dr David Nelson, known in the industry as Dr Potato, holding a bag of the new Nemo Potatoes. 

Branstons agronomy director Dr David Nelson, known in the industry as Dr Potato, holding a bag of the new Nemos - Credit: PA

A hybrid potato that is being grown in Suffolk could save on roasting time on Christmas Day, according to an expert known as Dr Potato.

The breed of spud, known as Nemo after the cartoon clownfish, due to its stripy appearance was declared "the best roasting potato ever" by a supermarket's potato buyer. 

The potato was developed by Lincolnshire-based company Branston to be especially tasty, but also to save on roasting time. It is being grown at one of the firm's sites in Suffolk.

Dr David Nelson, agronomy director at Branston, said it had been a “real labour of love” to work with the new Nemo variety for the last six years.

Undated handout photo issued by Branston Potato growers of Agronomy director Dr David Nelson, known

Dr David Nelson, known in the industry as Dr Potato, with a new hybrid variety of potato named Nemo, after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo at Branston potato growers in Lincolnshire. - Credit: PA

Dr Nelson — known as Dr Potato — said: “We were looking at a variety that would not only taste superb but would also save on roasting time.

“Nemo is a natural hybrid that has been developed through carefully crossing an exceptionally wonderful-tasting fast-cooking Peruvian variety called Inca Bella and a popular, red-skinned salad variety called Franceline which grows well in the UK climate.”

He said there is a “limited amount” of the new potato this year, “but enough to cover the all-important Christmas period when roasting potatoes are at their most popular”.

A new hybrid variety of potatoes named Nemo, after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo due to its unusu

A new hybrid variety of potatoes named Nemo, after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo, due to its unusual markings, has been declared the best roasting potatoes ever by Tesco's potato buyer - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
  2. 2 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
  1. 4 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  2. 5 Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know
  3. 6 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 loss at Charlton
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Charlton loss
  6. 9 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  7. 10 Charlton Athletic 2-0 Ipswich Town: Limp Blues soundly beaten

Tesco potato buyer Hannah Moseley said: “Just about everyone who has tasted the new Nemo variety consider it to be the best roasting potato ever – even better than the King Edward or Maris Piper.

“Not only do they taste wonderfully rich and buttery but they are also light and fluffy on the inside with a beautiful golden crispness on the outside – basically perfect roasties.

“But an added bonus is that they roast about 10 minutes quicker than European varieties."

A new hybrid variety of potatoes named Nemo, are sorted and packed at Branston potato growers in Lincolnshire. 

The Nemos are sorted and packed at Branston potato growers in Lincolnshire - Credit: PA

Nemo potatoes have been grown and developed over the last six years by Branston, one of the UK’s largest potato suppliers, exclusively for Tesco.

The variety requires less water and fertiliser to grow than other varieties, and is 25% faster to cook, saving energy in the home, according to the supermarket giant.

Ms Moseley said: “We have a limited amount this year for the all-important Christmas period but will then have to wait until more are grown, which will be around September next year.”

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman wears a mask as she walks past Christmas decorations in London's Knightbridge - one of the U

Opinion | Opinion

Will it be another lockdown Christmas?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The A134 near Bury St Edmunds is likely to remain closed for some time after a crash involving a lorry and a car

Updated

Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Ipswich Crown Court

Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'

Jane Hunt

person