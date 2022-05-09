New coffee shop serving homemade delights opens in Framlingham

A new outside coffee shop has opened at Majestic Hare in the Suffolk town of Framlingham - Credit: Majestic Hare Apothecary

A new outside coffee shop has opened in Framlingham town centre.

Located outside the owners' James Ebbage and Will Ebbage-Driver's other business, Majestic Apothecaries, the coffee hut offers a wide range of pastries, cakes and hot drinks.

Co-owner Will said: "We started a couple of days ago, on Saturday, and it has been really really good — we've had a fantastic response."

An experienced chef, James will be making lots of delicious baked goods including these sausage rolls - Credit: Majestic Hare Apothecary

His partner James added: "We are doing a full range of hot drinks, as well as cakes, including red velvet cake, millionaires shortbread and pastries. We'll also be doing sausage rolls. Everything on the menu except the pastries is homemade."

People with a sweeter tooth can alternatively try the cakes, including this red velvet cake - Credit: Majestic Hare Apothecary

James continued: "I've spent my life working in hospitality — I started in Costa, and spent ten years at my last restaurant, I was sous chef, head chef and then general manager.

"Although I've been working in the shop for the last couple of years, I've missed providing good service. I always enjoyed making coffees, I'm passionate about it."

The Coffee Hut is located at 25 Fore Street, in Framlingham, and is open from 9.30am to 5pm every day except Sunday, when it will be open from 10am to 4pm and Wednesday, when it is closed.