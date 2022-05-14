Award-winning scotch egg producer takes over Melton butchers shop

Melton native Harry Wolff-Evans has taken over the popular Five Winds Farm butchery in Melton - Credit: Fodder

A Melton man has taken over a popular butchers shop famed for its gigantic "Bad Boy" sausage roll.

Harry Wolff-Evans, the new owner of Five Winds Farm butchers shop, grew up in Saddlemakers Lane less than a mile away from the train station where the store is based.

And despite renaming the business Fodder, he hopes to keep things much the same while he settles in.

With experience working at the Angel in Woodbridge, then Michelin-starred restaurant Le Manoir, before going on to be an award-winning scotch egg producer supplying brands such as Harrods – Mr Wolff-Evans believes that he and Five Winds will be a fantastic fit together.

He said: “My family have been shopping at Five Winds for nearly 20 years so when I saw it was for sale I felt quite protective of it and had to see if I could take over.

"I begged and borrowed to raise the money to buy the business and packed up my job in London and made it happen.

"From the first meeting with the team, I knew it was the right fit for me and I was joining something very special.”

Mr Wolff-Evans said he wants to keep everything the customers liked and said he would "absolutely not" be changing the sausage rolls. Adding that he would be "run out of town" if he did.

He does, however, have his own plans for the business, with the intention to start selling hot food, and roast dinner boxes from the Melton HQ.

The new management intends to keep everything customers liked about Five Winds - Credit: Fodder

He said: "My concept is quite simple.

"I want to highlight and support local meat and dairy producers and then partner them up with some of the best small-batch deli products I can find from my travels and give the people of Suffolk something new and not available from other stores."

"We’ll also show people what’s possible by combining those products, cooking them and serving them from our hot hatch.

"Eventually, I’d love a fleet of electric vans delivering around Suffolk but it’s one step at a time for now!”

Find out more by following @fodderfooduk on Instagram.