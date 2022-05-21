Young couple launch new food truck at Orford Castle

Richard, 21 from Rendlesham, and Chloe, 18, from Sudbourne, will be serving up homemade fried chicken next to Orford Castle - Credit: Suffolk Fried Chicken

A new fried chicken van will be opening its hatch for the first time this Saturday at Orford Castle.

Run by Richard Mayhew and Chloe Haynes, Suffolk Fried Chicken will be offering up wings, burgers and more on the coast this weekend.

Mr Mayhew said: "Both me and Chloe love Suffolk and desire to showcase the county's best produce."

Suffolk Fried Chicken will be setting up at Orford Castle on Saturday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I have a background in the kitchen, while Chloe has lots of experience in front of house and hospitality. Being together, we thought it would be nice to do something together we can work together on.

"From a family member, we were offered a horsebox trailer, which was lying derelict in a field in Laxfield.

"Chloe's mum's partner, Tom Knox has had this horsebox lying in the field. It's been in his family for years. Tom's done so much work for us, he put it all together."

Richard continued: "It has been a real family effort. What really spurred in on was our love for food."

The menu at Suffolk Fried Chicken - Credit: Suffolk Fried Chicken

He added: "We wanted to put a big emphasis on the produce too. The chickens are from Sutton Hoo so they have had a good life and are slowly grown— we've also got brioche rolls coming from Pump Street Bakery, just down the road, which are delicious."

"Chloe and I are both very business orientated—this food truck has been something that allows us both to keep our day jobs— he's a visual merchandiser for Snape Maltings while I'm a butcher and product developer at Wild Meat company.

"This is a safe introduction to business as such— we're only young, I'm 21, and she's 18, so we're a very young couple but we have a hunger for business.

"I've always wanted to have a food truck, to an extent every chef's dream is to have a food truck because you can cook whatever you want."