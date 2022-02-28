Coffee house to bring 'brunch vibe' as it reopens with new menu and chef

The Wavertree Coffee House in Newmarket and one of the new burgers - Credit: Wavertree Hospitality

A coffee house in Newmarket is reopening this week with a new menu featuring a range of brunch dishes.

The Wavertree Coffee House, located at The National Stud, is welcoming back customers on Tuesday, March 1, after recently changing hands.

The new menu will feature brunch bowls, traditional breakfasts, sourdough sandwiches and light lunch dishes.

Chief operating officer Tilly Jones said: "We noticed a gap in the market in the area for real, quality brunch and we are really excited to bring a brunch vibe."

Head chef Stuart Drake said on Instagram that he "wanted to have a real balance of healthy yet tasty food alongside some naughty plates".

He added: "I have never hidden my love for brunching and I feel with this place I can really show off the side to my cooking away from the flames where flavour in each ingredient is so important."

Food is served at Wavertree Coffee House from 9am to 3pm, Tuesday to Sunday.