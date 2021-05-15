Published: 11:15 AM May 15, 2021

One of the region’s largest food and drink festivals is set to return this September.

The last time it was held in 2019, the Newmarket Food and Drink Festival attracted 15,000 visitors.

This year, the free event will take place on September 11 and 12 in the grounds of the Jockey Club Rooms in the centre of Newmarket.

The new location is aimed at allowing more space and also offers the chance to see inside a unique sporting venue by prior appointment.

Celebrity chefs on the main stage include chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, Tristan Welch - who is a regular on BBC 1’s Saturday Kitchen - and chef director at Parker’s Tavern in Cambridge and acclaimed master chef Hans Schweitzer, who has cooked for the Queen, presidents, dignitaries and celebrities across the globe.

The show also features 60 artisan food and drink producers from across East Anglia, live music, a selection of bars, and family entertainment.

Festival chairman Noel Byrne said organisers were “delighted” to be back.

Mr Byrne said: "The Newmarket Food and Drink Festival team are delighted to be back after the event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are even more excited to be hosting the event at a remarkable new location.

"This is a big step forward for the festival.

"Hosting the event at The Jockey Club Rooms offers a fantastic opportunity in terms of accessibility and it is a brilliant space to build on the offer to our visitors. It also gives everyone a rare chance to see the grounds of The Jockey Club Rooms.

"We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the thousands of people the festival attracts to the town for a weekend of fun and entertainment.”

Christopher Ogston, Jockey Club Rooms general manager, said the venue was "delighted" to be part of the event.

He said: "I am sure everyone attending will have a brilliant time watching the chef demonstrations, trying some of the tasty treats on offer, and enjoying the entertainment – which is always superb! – all within the exclusive Jockey Club Rooms grounds.”

The festival is supported by the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, which takes place the following weekend in and around Newmarket.

Sponsors for the event include Newmarket BID – Love Newmarket, Corney & Barrow, and G’s Fresh.