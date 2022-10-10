Town's first ever sausage festival to celebrate the 'great British banger'

Powters Butchers is offering free sausage tastings at Newmarket's first ever sausage festival. - Credit: Michael Hall

A Suffolk town is set to welcome its first ever sausage festival in celebration of its historical links to the local delicacy.

Famed for its horse racing, Newmarket also holds the humble sausage in high regard and will hold its first sausage festival on Saturday, November 5.

The event will take place during the weekly Saturday market at the Market Square car park, with a variety of sausage-themed stalls alongside resident traders.

A traditional treat to take home from the races since the Victorian era, sausages are the prize for the winner of Newmarket's oldest horse race - the Town Plate.

A weekly consignment of sausages also used to be sent from Newmarket to Balmoral and the Queen Mother regularly purchased a pack on her journeys between Sandringham and London.

Discover Newmarket manager Tracey Harding, said: "Newmarket is well-known for horse racing, yet we also have this very special association with the great British banger.

"Our festival promises to be lots of fun for all the family, while also encouraging people to create fresh, tasty food at home, minimise food waste and eat and shop in the town."

The town's famed butchers are also getting involved in the celebration as Powters, Tennant's and Musk's have donated prizes to the festival tombola.

Local cafes and restaurants will be adding specially created sausage dishes to their menus in the week preceding the event, giving avid fans the all-round foodie experience.

There will also be family fun and entertainment, with free competitions for children including a sausage pan race.

Free sausage tastings and recipe cards will be available to inspire attendees to try their hand at honouring their links to the Newmarket sausage.

Councillor Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are delighted to partner with Discover Newmarket to welcome this festival to the town.

"It will be a great addition to our events calendar as it offers family fun and entertainment, plus it drives support for our loyal traders on the weekly Saturday market, which will also be operating.

"The festival also promotes local businesses and industries, showcasing their success."