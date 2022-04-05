News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Oktoberfest-style German beer festival coming to west Suffolk this month

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:03 PM April 5, 2022
Frühlingsfest comes to Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds in April

Frühlingsfest comes to Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds in April (file photo) - Credit: Rachel Edge/Charlotte Bond/GettyImages/iStockphoto

An Oktoberfest-style German beer festival is coming to Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket in west Suffolk this month.

Frühlingsfest, organised by Deutschfest UK, will look to bring "the authentic Germany festival experience" to the towns.

According to Deutschfest UK, the event has teamed up with a German brewery to bring a "selection of the finest Frühlingsfest beer".

The daffodils are in full bloom in Nowton Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Frühlingsfest will come to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on April 23 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There will also be traditional street food, like bratwurst, and live entertainment set amongst Bavarian 'biergarten' inspired decor.

The Spring Festival is a tradition that originates from Stuttgart and, like its autumnal counterpart Oktoberfest, is an annual fair celebrating German culture and heritage. 

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest 2019 at the town hall in Ipswich - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Frühlingsfest stops will be held at The Severals Pavilion in Newmarket on Sunday, April 16 and then Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, April 23.

The event is for over 18s and second release tickets are still available.

