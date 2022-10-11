Popular town centre café takes over former pub 

The owners of a café that’s become part of the fabric of a Suffolk town centre, have doubled the size of their business by moving around the corner – to a pub.

Tracy Cleet and husband Alan opened Painters Café on Gainsborough Street in Sudbury four years ago and, despite being closed for two of those years in lockdown, became such a hit they found themselves regularly turning away customers.

This should no longer be the case, with the duo now in situ at what was The Angel on Friars Street with their team – opening Painters at The Angel, where they can seat over 50 inside and around 100 in the garden.

“We’ve been thinking about bigger premises for a long time,” says Tracy. “We wanted something with charm and that has a garden. This came up, we had a look and thought ‘let’s try it!’.”

Tracy and Alan have taken their cafe Painters to The Angel in Sudbury

Not only is the new café site bigger (the kitchen alone is the size of the old Painters premises – a joy for Alan who heads up the food offering), but it’s opened up a wealth of new possibilities for the couple. Evening dining is on the cards from this week. There’s a comfy lounge space. And they’ve kept the pub’s bar, so guests can pop in for a pint (or a cheeky cocktail).

Tracy is delighted with how far she and Alan have come in such a short space of time. They met working in America – Tracy being from South Africa, and Alan from Mexico. After working together overseas, they decided they wanted to come and settle in the UK to get back to Tracy’s roots (her dad is British).

“In hospitality we’d been working day and night and wanted to do something different so we thought we’d try opening a café. My husband does triathlons and Iron Mans and having a café would give us the flexibility for him to train. We were looking for a place we could put our own twist on. Somewhere we could grow. And that's what we’ve done. I love Sudbury and I don’t ever want to leave now. The people have been so welcoming.”

Tracy glows as she talks about how the community have gathered around to support her and Alan from the get-go. More than 85% of their customers are regulars – they know their names, their dogs’ names, where they’re going on holiday. They even have a customer who visits daily, almost without fail. Worried he wouldn’t be able to get to the new café, Tracy and her closeknit team have managed to arrange a daily drop-off and pick-up service for him so he can continue to enjoy what they offer.

“In the café we use vintage plates. People are always popping things like that into me, and the local charity shops give me a call when they have something I might like. And so many people have asked if they can help us with the move, or with painting. It’s overwhelming,” Tracy adds.

Inside Painters at The Angel in Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Part of the walled garden at Painters at The Angel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A lot of work has gone into renovating The Angel for opening, including filling the garden (“it’s as big as a tennis court”) with trees and plants, washing over the dark purple and black colour scheme inside, taking up carpets, and polishing the floor, in addition to removing a few internal walls to make the best of the natural light.

“We wanted to make it feel as warm and cosy as possible. We’ve reinstalled the two fireplaces, I’ve got some lovely William Morris wallpaper, and one of the rooms has Chesterfield sofas from my neighbour in Gainsborough Street who sells and fixes them up. He’s helped us a lot and it’s very kind of him.”

During lockdown Painters did a roaring trade in takeaway afternoon tea boxes, with the staff and their families getting stuck into baking –and delivering – all over Sudbury. Themed teas continue to be a ‘thing’ for the business (£15 per person and now taking Halloween bookings), which also expanded into grazing boards and tables...but the physical café is probably best-known for its all-day breakfasts and bakes.

Coffee and cakes at Painters at The Angel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Freshly baked cakes at Painters at The Angel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We start every day baking our scones, and lovely things for the counter,” says Tracy. “So many people say the scones are the best they’ve tasted. Then we have things like chocolate and hazelnut cake – that's very popular – and a French almond and mandarin cake.

“We also cater for vegan and gluten-free diets. We feel it’s not rocket science. We can make just as nice bakes for them, using good quality ingredients.”

Breakfast is served from opening until close (soon changing from 2pm to 3.30pm), with hungry diners opting for the English classic at all times of day, and with various size options and additions available for each plate – so you can eat breakfast ‘your way’.

Everything is as local as possible. “The bread comes in daily from Weston’s. My eggs are from Long Melford. Our veg is from Cox’s on the market. And all cheese I get from the cheese man on the market. Our pork is fantastic. We use Wicks Manor for sausages and bacon. You can’t compare it. It is a bit more expensive but people always comment on how nice the sausages and bacon are.”

Other options include freshly-made sandwiches, jacket potatoes (the spuds are sourced from a local farmer), a very generous ploughman’s and specials, such as customer favourite the Moroccan roasted butternut soup.

Eggs royale at Painters at The Angel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sandwiches are made fresh to order at Painters at The Angel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Food will be available on Friday and Saturday nights now too.

“It will be small plates and interesting dishes,” explains Tracy, saying they’ll draw on the team’s collective foodie experiences. A bit of South African, Eastern European, Central and South American.

Already people are loving the homemade biltong bar snack (a kind of South African dried beef jerky), while the main menu (which will change regularly) is marked up with the likes of Baha fish tacos with blue corn tortillas, slaw and chipotle mayo, and calamari.

Special desserts will make an appearance daily, as well as cocktails, which Tracy is very excited about.

“My favourite has to be the frozen mango margarita. We used to always have those with barbecues. We’d go and buy fresh mangos from the market and whizz them up. That will have a smoky chilli and lime salt rim around it. There are some wintery ones too. And hot chocolates with a difference. Liqueurs, and homemade mulled wines. The kind of things you can enjoy sitting around the fireplace.

“We have a lovely bar area with beers from Nethergate and others, and gins from The Suffolk Distillery who have helped us since the beginning. We will definitely be doing some gin tasting or wine tasting nights, as well as themed supper club nights with food and drink pairings.”

Painters at The Angel is open from 9am to 3.30pm, Tuesday to Thursday, and from 9am to 9pm Friday and Saturday. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. The café/restaurant/pub is dog-friendly and welcomes cyclists too, with a bike rack and bike servicing station going into the garden- “we even have someone on hand in the kitchen who is an expert with bikes if someone needs air in their tyres or a bit of help,” adds Tracy.

“It’s been very hard work getting here, but we have such a fantastic support system. We have a great team and the best customers. We’re also so grateful to our landlords, Admiral Taverns. They have helped us incredibly as well. It’s wonderful.”















