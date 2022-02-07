Orders for Suffolk bacon surge after Phillip Schofield praises it on TV

Demand for smoked bacon from Emmett's Store in Peasenhall has surged after it was praised by TV presenter Phillip Schofield - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND/PA

Demand for smoked bacon produced by a family firm in east Suffolk has surged since Phillip Schofield praised its flavour on This Morning.

Emmett's Suffolk black bacon, which is produced at the company's smokehouse in Peasenhall, featured in an episode of the ITV show last month.

It was used by TV chef James Martin in his recipe for a winter chicken Caesar salad and served up to presenters Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Mark Thomas of Emmett's Store in Peasenhall with their Suffolk black bacon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Schofield was particularly enthusiastic about the bacon, saying it was "unbelievably good".

Martin had previously praised the Suffolk meat in an earlier episode of his Saturday Morning Kitchen show.

Emmett's Store, in The Street in the east Suffolk village, dates back to 1820 and is believed to be the oldest artisan ham and bacon producer in the UK.

As well as meat from the smokehouse, Emmett's also sells cheese, confectionery and wine.

Mark Thomas, owner of Emmett's, said he was delighted to see the TV personalities enjoy the company's signature meat.

Mark Thomas of Emmett's Store in Peasenhall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: "The pork we use is from Blythburgh free range, and it's the best pork you can buy. We smoke it at our smokehouses and people say it is the best bacon they have ever had.

"We marinate it and smoke it for a certain period of time and it picks up so many flavours. The whole process is completely natural.

"We have had a lot more orders. I was very humbled by the response. I'm delighted for us and our team and I'm so happy so many people are trying our bacon."

Emmett's smokehouse of Peasenhall produces some fantastic Suffolk black bacon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Schofield has been absent from the nation's TV screens recently after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The star is self-isolating and was not able to present Dancing On Ice on Sunday night, leaving co-host Holly Willoughby to front the show with Stephen Mulhern.

He also missed ITV's This Morning on Monday.