West Suffolk CAMRA's beer and cider festival will be back at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 2022 with an improved format - Credit: robertsrpix@gmail.com

Details have been revealed for a popular beer and cider festival's 30th anniversary event next summer.

The West Suffolk and Borders branch of CAMRA was behind August's beer and cider festival at St Edmundsbury Cathedral that attracted nearly 6,000 people.

Organisers have now announced that the 30th anniversary event will open on Tuesday, June 14, and continue until Sunday, June 19, once again at the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the festival had been held in the Apex, and, before that, the Corn Exchange.

A previous West Suffolk CAMRA beer and cider festival in the Apex - Credit: Archant

Festival organiser, Martin Bate, said: “For our 30th anniversary event we plan to top this year's event, which saw record numbers attend.

"We are hopeful that with the warm days of summer and daylight well into the evening we can set another record and raise even more money for our charities and local good causes.”

In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic and the event moved to St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the first time this year.

The 2021 event was the first ever such festival held in an English cathedral. More than £30,000 was raised and distributed to 15 local charities and worthwhile causes.

The cheque presentation to the charities and causes that benefitted from the festival - Credit: robertsrpix@gmail.com

Organisers have plans to improve on the event's format including extending the opening times and having the cathedral nave open throughout, an improved entertainment programme with two tribute band nights and free admission to the weekday daytime sessions.

The Reverend Canon Philip Banks, Precentor at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, said: “Everyone enjoyed this year's beer festival so much, and we received many favourable comments.

"We had our fingers crossed the organisers would choose to return. To be able to accommodate them in high summer will showcase our beautiful cathedral at its very best and should ensure this 30th anniversary festival is an event to remember.”

A limited number of ‘pre-release’ ticket packages are now on sale.

Organisers said these offer the lowest prices and guarantee best value ahead of tickets going on general sale early in the New Year.

Multi-day season tickets are also available to buy now. Tickets can be purchased by emailing here. They can be ordered from the website in the New Year.

This year is national CAMRA's 50th anniversary.