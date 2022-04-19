Pub near Sutton Hoo builds new outside bar and stage area

The outside stage at the Sutton Plough - Credit: The Sutton Plough

A pub located near the world-famous Sutton Hoo dig site has built a new outside bar and stage area.

The Sutton Plough, located on the main road through the village of Sutton constructed the new additions ahead of their Easter Sunday Fun Day event yesterday.

Landlady Toni Negus said: "Our aim for the outside set-up is to offer something for everyone, from outside music to outdoor cinema nights and music/beer festivals."

Landlady Toni built the newly constructed Betty's Bar herself - Credit: Sutton Plough

"We built it to utilise the space we had that would otherwise not be used to its full potential."

She added: "We have to say that yesterday everyone that came and used the space treated it with respect and cleared up after themselves."

Local band Kill Me Kate performed at the Easter Sunday Funday Spectacular - Credit: Sutton Plough

"It’s such a great community around here and we want to give them something back for their support."

Find out more about upcoming events at the Sutton Plough at facebook.com/Suttonploughinn.