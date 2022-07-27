Food review: Lunch at one of Suffolk’s most popular cafes 

To say Painters Café on Sudbury’s Gainsborough Street is popular is, quite frankly, an understatement.

We’ve tried (and failed) a few times to get a foot in the door, but it’s always been busy. So when we managed to bagsie a table just before the midday rush last Saturday, it felt like we’d struck gold.

The café, found opposite Gainsborough’s House, is renowned for its flexible all-day breakfasts, and towering afternoon teas. During lockdown, their treat boxes and takeaways gave me endless food envy as pictures popped up on social media.

Inside, it’s a jolly, idiosyncratic (read eclectic) and rather bohemian kind of place, with exposed brick and beam, painted dressers, colourful prints, and China plates decorating the walls.

Look beyond the counter, and you’ll see the treasured outdoor dining terrace – a veritable sun trap, festooned with flowers and vines.

It was still pretty hot outside when we stopped by, so we chose to eat in the shade of the main café, where a bottle of water was waiting for us at the table.

A jug of homemade peach iced tea - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

We ordered a couple of cans of soda for the boys (my son and husband), and I was given a jug of homemade peach iced tea, which was just the ticket to help me cool down after two hours watching footie practise in the sun. Filled with fresh orange and cucumber chunks, and not too sweet, it was exactly what I needed.

The menu at Painters is refreshingly simple – and it’s easy to keep even the fussiest eaters happy. The full English (£10.50), veggie brekkie (£11.50), salad (£4) and basic jacket potatoes (£4.95) come with the option to ‘upgrade’ - adding anything from black pudding to halloumi for a little extra.

My son, who couldn’t pick between the honey roast ham, egg and chips and an English breakfast, took full advantage of this, adding a sausage and pot of beans to the former.

Honey roasted ham, egg and chips (with a couple of extras) - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

All cooked nicely – especially the chips, he said. “They’re not greasy at all!”

The honey roasted ham on the plate was gorgeous. The real stuff. With a hint of sweetness.

It appeared in mine and my husband’s lunches too. I’d gone for one of the specials – a ploughman’s (£9.50), which was incredibly generous in size.

The entire plate was covered, in plenty of that ham, several chunks of Cheddar, a pot of pickles (tiny peppers, gherkins, pickled chilli, olives etc), piccalilli, and a large salad of fresh leaves, cucumber, carrot and ripe baby tomatoes. I only wished they’d delivered it with dressing (the salad was dry), but after I enquired, not one, but two homemade sauces to slick over the top arrived – note, condiments are on one of the dressers in the main dining room.

Oh...and there was a chunky slice of bread with butter on the side too. Very filling, and what I consider an ideal fuss-free summer lunch.

My husband tucked happily into his second eggs Benedict (£8.95) of the week. While the sauce was a tad on the tangy side, he really enjoyed it, saying the muffin was light, the eggs cooked to perfection, and the ham utterly delicious.

Rocky road at Painters Cafe - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Most of the cakes at Painters seemed to be in miniature – likely to go on their very very popular and colourful-looking afternoon teas). We were too full for a ‘sweet’ but Ethan opted for a candy-filled rocky road, which was a little dry...but we put that down to the weather.

All-in-all, this is a special place, and it clearly holds a special spot in locals’ hearts. All around us were regulars, who obviously spend a lot of time there. Staff knew their names and regular orders, which is always charming, isn’t it?

I’d recommend booking.

Painterscafesudbury.com



