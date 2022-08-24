Award-winning chef opens new restaurant at Suffolk hotel

There's no curbing Sam Sturman’s enthusiasm. Chatting to the young chef is like being swept up in a culinary tornado.

He’s frenetic, always on the go, always plotting, thinking about the next big thing. It would be fair to say he’s one of the most ambitious cooks I’ve met in the county. Sam aims high, and reaches out both arms to grasp what he wants.

Which put him in good stead for the last Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards (in 2020) where he picked up the title of Chef of the Year.

Now, just as the seasons are changing, there’s been a shuffle on the county’s culinary scene – with Sam amongst the movers and shakers.

Formerly chef patron at The Brewers in Rattlesden, he is currently settling in as executive chef at All Saints, a golf, hotel and spa resort in Fornham on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds, having taken six of his trusted Brewers brigade with him.

“It’s exciting. Something completely fresh for all of us,” Sam says of the bold decision to move. “The premises are lovely. The whole location is amazing. And we’ve got a nice kitchen and restaurant with view over the golf course. I can’t wait to get properly stuck in.”

The restaurant at All Saints Hotel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The dining terrace at All Saints Hotel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As ever with Sam, it’s clear to see he’s hungry for the challenge. While he doesn’t cite any particular food heroes as inspiration for his style of food, he does like the finer things in life, and has eaten at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants – which has surely rubbed off on him, putting fire under his ambitions.

All Saints has two dining spaces – The View and The Lodge.

The Lodge acts as an all-day destination for refreshments. “If I went to a hotel and checked in earlier than 3pm, I might not want a full meal or fine dining,” Sam explains. “I might want a few nibbles, a coffee, or maybe some cake. We’ve built a great pastry team here, so all the cakes and pastries are made by us upstairs, and brought down every day to The Lodge.”

Upstairs, and The View has been completely revamped, with Sam wanting to offer an experience in the upper echelons of dining. Though, here too, there’s a bar menu full of favourites that should hit right chord with regulars on the golf course.

Bowls of moules mariniere with crusty bread. Battered haddock with warm tartare and triple-cooked chips. The View cheese and bacon burger. “We make our own bacon jam with Guinness,” Sam reveals. “It makes a kind of Guinness caramel, so you have the sweetness with the smokiness of the bacon, which is nice.

“The other thing we offer is aged dairy cow steak, with bone marrow carrots, chimichurri and Parmesan chips with Parmesan butter and garlic.”

Desserts have a sense of familiarity about them. From an oozing chocolate fondant, to the kitchen’s take on peach pavlova.

But it’s the a la carte menu that truly holds Sam’s heart. “We want to push the menu and our limits as high as possible,” he says. “At All Saints they’re not afraid to invest and put money into this place. I want to make it the finest dining I possibly can.”

Venison loin with venison Bolognese at The View - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A scallop dish at The View - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sam selects some of his favourite dishes from the current menu.

Local venison is barbecued lightly and chopped into a tartare with pickled and raw beetroot, blackberries and a red wine mayonnaise.

There’s Suffolk crab, livened up with radishes, a punch of fresh lemon and kaffir lime.

As a main course, halibut is poached and plated with a sauce vin jaune, clams and Grelot onion. Seared venison loin is partnered with a rich venison Bolognese, accompanied by caramelised celeriac, barbecued hen of the wood mushroom, hazelnut and black truffle.

Then, for dessert, diners of the current menu can try one of Sam’s winning Chef of the Year dishes – a hazelnut and Frangelico bavarois with chocolate, cherries and Kirsch.

Or...finish on a savoury note with a warm three-cheese waffle, topped with a sweet and sour chutney, figs and pickled walnuts. “It’s something a bit different, isn’t it,” Sam smiles wryly.

Those (me included) who can’t whittle down their decision, could, of course, opt for Sam’s tasting menu, priced at £75 for eight or nine courses with “a few surprises” along the way, ending with a taster of the chef’s own glossy chocolates – made with recipes he perfected during lockdown.

End your meal at The View with one of Sam Sturman's handmade chocolates - Credit: Charlotte Bond

For the sweet-toothed, Sam and his pastry team have now launched the hotel’s luxury afternoon tea, at £25 per person, with the opportunity to upgrade with a glass of fizz.

The menu includes a range of sandwiches making the most of East Anglian produce, fruit scones with Tiptree strawberry preserve and clotted cream, pistachio and dark chocolate Paris-Brest, Opera cake, lemon curd pavlova with seasonal berries and lemon verbena, a sausage roll, and Montgomery cheese straw.

Sam Sturman with two members of his team at The View restaurant at All Saints Hotel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“I’m completely buzzing,” Sam says of the move. “It’s great to have some of my guys here as I know what they’re like and what they can do, but it’s fantastic to have a new team to work alongside too. I’ll be working hard building up those relationships, and the relationship between front of house and the kitchen to make the best dining experience for all our customers.”

Find out more and book at allsaintshotel.com























