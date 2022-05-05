News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Head chef with 'love of Suffolk' to serve diners at revamped historic hotel

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:11 PM May 5, 2022
Garry Cook (inset) will be head chef at The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham when it reopens

Garry Cook (inset) will be head chef at The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham when it reopens - Credit: The Bell Hotel/Beales Hotels

A cook with more than 30 years of experience has been appointed as head chef of an historic hotel set to reopen in Saxmundham this summer.

Garry Cook, who was previously chef patron at The Crown Inn in Snape and his own restaurant,152 in Aldeburgh, will start work at The Bell Hotel later this year.

Beales Hotels completed its purchase of the Victorian building earlier this year after it was put up for sale during the Covid pandemic.

It has not been used as a hotel for several years, with the building last used for the Bell at Sax restaurant.

Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel

Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel - Credit: Beales Hotels

Mr Cook said: ""I'm thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking team at The Bell Hotel.

"I love this region — the food culture is so rich here, I'm really looking forward to introducing some new ideas.

"Whether you’re at the hotel as a foodie, rambler or guest, I promise a menu that will delight, astound and leave guests with a big smile on their face."

Ashley Beales, general manager of The Bell Hotel, added: "We are genuinely excited to bring chef Garry Cook aboard. His passion for food and drink, as well as his love of Suffolk, made him the perfect fit for our team.

"Garry promises to deliver a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, our customers are going to love him and what he creates for them."

