'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

An east Suffolk pub has relaunched its new takeaway menu is delivering food worth "shouting about".

The Poacher's Pocket, in Carlton, near Saxmundham, has expanded its takeaway menu and includes anything from fish and chips to chorizo mac and cheese.

Having started the takeaway menu during the first lockdown in 2020, the popularity of the menu has meant that it has continued through to 2022 and has now been updated to offer more options for hungry customers.

The Poacher's Pocket has a sister pub in Darsham called The Fox Inn, which also offers a takeaway menu to locals.

Harry Taylor, of the pub near Saxmundham, said: "We have always offered food to takeaway at The Poacher's Pocket but have been surprised that demand has remained high, even though the restrictions of the pandemic have been lifted.

"Due to this continued demand we have decided to spruce up our takeaway offering and start shouting about it.

"We are proud to offer a limited delivery service which enables those who can't get to us to eat in or collect the chance to enjoy our food.

"It's no secret that our sector is under immense pressure. However, we are continually overwhelmed by local support and would like to thank everyone who uses either of our pubs."

The Poacher's Pocket serves food between 12pm and 9pm, seven days a week.