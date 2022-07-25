News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Masterchef finalist launches new menu at Woodbridge restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:33 PM July 25, 2022
xxx_thecrown_woodbridge_jul22

The chef at the Woodbridge has launched a new menu. Pictured: Sci Daniels and The Royale with Cheese. - Credit: The Crown

A Masterchef finalist has launched a new menu as he takes up a new role at a Woodbridge restaurant.

Sci Daniels, newly-appointed head chef at The Crown, is promising a menu that appeals to both "taste buds and eyes alike".

Mr Daniels has been in the industry for 30 years and got to the final in series nine of Masterchef: The Professionals, losing out to winner Gary Maclean.

Originally from Suffolk, the chef is bringing his expertise home and is launching a new menu to the east Suffolk restaurant.

The new menu comes with an array of tongue-in-cheek names as well as some being dedicated to local dignitaries and the monarchy.

Dishes include a spin on eggs royale called Eggs Seckford which is served with mousseline sauce and bacon and speciality burger The Royale with Cheese which comes with a beef, bone marrow and truffle patty.

David Scott, chief executive officer for The Hotel Folk Group, which owns The Crown at Woodbridge, said: “I have no doubt that this is the first of many menus that Sci will create to inspire and excite guests.

Most Read

  1. 1 17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze
  2. 2 Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk
  3. 3 Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field
  1. 4 A14 westbound to remain closed after two lorries crash
  2. 5 Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally
  3. 6 Next Outlet store opening on Ipswich Suffolk Retail Park
  4. 7 Fire crews continue to battle huge blaze as homes evacuated overnight
  5. 8 McKenna explains thinking behind Southend friendly
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance
  7. 10 Suffolk firefighter describes day in the heatwave as 'once in a career'

"We’re absolutely dedicated to ensuring that The Crown at Woodbridge is a place that is front of mind when deciding where to dine, and I am convinced that the quality of food on these menus will do just that.”

Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Freddie Ladapo wheels away after scoring to level the game 1-1

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The body of a 21-year-old man has been found after he went missing at sea near Clacton

Updated

Body found in search of 21-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital

Hospital staff to lose free parking, hot drinks and evening meals

Dolly Carter

person
Sam Sturman, chef patron at The Brewers Rattlesden

Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon