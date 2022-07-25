Masterchef finalist launches new menu at Woodbridge restaurant

The chef at the Woodbridge has launched a new menu. Pictured: Sci Daniels and The Royale with Cheese. - Credit: The Crown

A Masterchef finalist has launched a new menu as he takes up a new role at a Woodbridge restaurant.

Sci Daniels, newly-appointed head chef at The Crown, is promising a menu that appeals to both "taste buds and eyes alike".

Mr Daniels has been in the industry for 30 years and got to the final in series nine of Masterchef: The Professionals, losing out to winner Gary Maclean.

Originally from Suffolk, the chef is bringing his expertise home and is launching a new menu to the east Suffolk restaurant.

The new menu comes with an array of tongue-in-cheek names as well as some being dedicated to local dignitaries and the monarchy.

Dishes include a spin on eggs royale called Eggs Seckford which is served with mousseline sauce and bacon and speciality burger The Royale with Cheese which comes with a beef, bone marrow and truffle patty.

David Scott, chief executive officer for The Hotel Folk Group, which owns The Crown at Woodbridge, said: “I have no doubt that this is the first of many menus that Sci will create to inspire and excite guests.

"We’re absolutely dedicated to ensuring that The Crown at Woodbridge is a place that is front of mind when deciding where to dine, and I am convinced that the quality of food on these menus will do just that.”