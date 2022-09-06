7 of the best places to eat seafood in Suffolk

Suffolk is home to many great restaurants that serve delicious seafood - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's coastline stretches over 50 miles and many restaurants in the county are putting the sea to good use with their menus.

From traditional British fish and chips to sushi and seafood platters, Suffolk is brimming with delightful restaurants specialising in seafood.

Here are just seven great places for seafood in Suffolk...

1. Ocean Fish Platter

Where: 43 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU

One of Ipswich's top rated restaurants, Ocean Fish Platter is a must for people in the Ipswich area who want to get stuck in to some seafood.

The menu includes classic fish and chips as well as a wide range of platters, specials and pasta dishes.

2. Sole Bay Fish Company

Where: 22E Blackshore, Southwold IP18 6ND

Sole Bay Fish Company has been a pillar of the Southwold community since its launch in 2001 and uses locally caught fish in its dishes.

For those that want a sit down experience, there's an impressive selection of shellfish platters, but those on the go might punt for the takeaway options instead.

3. Butley Orford Oysterage

Where: Market Hill, Orford, Woodbridge IP12 2LH

Anyone craving oysters should add this restaurant to their list.

The Butley Orford Oysterage serves up fresh local fish dishes as well as plump Butley oysters in a relaxed and informal setting.

4. Regatta

Where: 171 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AN

Specialising in seafood, twins Alex and Oliver Burnside took on Regatta, in Aldeburgh's High Street, in the summer of 2020.

The restaurant picked up an AA Rosette last year.

5. Takayama

Where: 26-28 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1JU

For those who want something a little different out of their seafood course, Takayama is a great alternative.

Opening in 2017, Takayama began providing Ipswich with Japanese and Korean cuisine, with a huge selection of sushi, sashimi and fish dishes available.

6. Butt and Oyster

Where: Pinmill Rd, Ipswich IP9 1JW

At the Butt and Oyster, dinner comes with a view of the River Orwell.

Found on the Shotley peninsula, this establishment's menu is headlined by the Adnams beer battered haddock, pan fried hake and cold seafood platter.

7. The Suffolk

Where: 152 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AQ

The newest restaurant to open on this list, The Suffolk in Aldeburgh will be on the list for foodies all over the county and beyond.

The Suffolk has a concise menu that brings out the best in fresh, local catches such as lobster, crab and monkfish.