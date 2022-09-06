7 of the best places to eat seafood in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk's coastline stretches over 50 miles and many restaurants in the county are putting the sea to good use with their menus.
From traditional British fish and chips to sushi and seafood platters, Suffolk is brimming with delightful restaurants specialising in seafood.
Here are just seven great places for seafood in Suffolk...
1. Ocean Fish Platter
Where: 43 Upper Brook St, Ipswich IP4 1DU
One of Ipswich's top rated restaurants, Ocean Fish Platter is a must for people in the Ipswich area who want to get stuck in to some seafood.
The menu includes classic fish and chips as well as a wide range of platters, specials and pasta dishes.
2. Sole Bay Fish Company
Where: 22E Blackshore, Southwold IP18 6ND
Sole Bay Fish Company has been a pillar of the Southwold community since its launch in 2001 and uses locally caught fish in its dishes.
For those that want a sit down experience, there's an impressive selection of shellfish platters, but those on the go might punt for the takeaway options instead.
3. Butley Orford Oysterage
Where: Market Hill, Orford, Woodbridge IP12 2LH
Anyone craving oysters should add this restaurant to their list.
The Butley Orford Oysterage serves up fresh local fish dishes as well as plump Butley oysters in a relaxed and informal setting.
4. Regatta
Where: 171 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AN
Specialising in seafood, twins Alex and Oliver Burnside took on Regatta, in Aldeburgh's High Street, in the summer of 2020.
The restaurant picked up an AA Rosette last year.
5. Takayama
Where: 26-28 Fore St, Ipswich IP4 1JU
For those who want something a little different out of their seafood course, Takayama is a great alternative.
Opening in 2017, Takayama began providing Ipswich with Japanese and Korean cuisine, with a huge selection of sushi, sashimi and fish dishes available.
6. Butt and Oyster
Where: Pinmill Rd, Ipswich IP9 1JW
At the Butt and Oyster, dinner comes with a view of the River Orwell.
Found on the Shotley peninsula, this establishment's menu is headlined by the Adnams beer battered haddock, pan fried hake and cold seafood platter.
7. The Suffolk
Where: 152 High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AQ
The newest restaurant to open on this list, The Suffolk in Aldeburgh will be on the list for foodies all over the county and beyond.
The Suffolk has a concise menu that brings out the best in fresh, local catches such as lobster, crab and monkfish.