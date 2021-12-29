7 restaurants that opened in Suffolk in 2021

Carolyn Munro - chef patron of The Fish Dish in Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The last year has been a difficult one for those selling food and drink, with the lows of the spring lockdown, the highs of freedom day and now the uncertainty surrounding Omicron making it a bumpy ride for anyone in hospitality.

However, lots of new bars, restaurants and pubs have still taken the plunge and opened up in Suffolk, despite this uncertain climate.

Here are seven new hospitality venues that have opened in the county in 2021.

1. Woodlands

Where: Bannatyne Health Club, Horringer Road, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP29 5PH

The beer-battered globe artichoke with homemade herb and caper mayonnaise, pea puree and hand cut chips at Woodlands restaurant, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Opened inside the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Bury St Edmunds, this vegan restaurant serves from breakfast until supper, including afternoon tea in its elegant dining room.

Dishes include sticky pulled jackfruit with noodles and stir-fried vegetables, as well as lavender panna cotta and chocolate fondant tarts with pistachio ice cream.

2. Fish Dish Restaurant and Oyster Bar

The Fish Dish has just opened on Station Road in Sudbury - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: 36 Station Road, Sudbury, CO10 2SS

The Fish Dish Restaurant started life out as a pop-up restaurant, but now owner Carolyn Munro has a permanent base to work from.

Selling fresh seafood platters to eat in and takeaway, some of the items on offer include swordfish, salmoriglio, calamari and of course oysters.

3. The Greek Hut

The Greek Hut in Tacket Street - Credit: The Greek Hut

Where: 12 Tacket Street, Ipswich IP4 1AY or 20 Pownall Road, Ipswich, IP3 0DS

The Greek Hut opened in Pownall Road, Ipswich, in February and has been serving Hellenic classics including souvlaki (skewered meat), Ioukaniko (Greek sausage) and halloumi.

When our reviewer visited she thought that the food was mouthwatering, and clearly Ipswich agrees, as the restaurant has quickly opened a new branch closer to the town centre in Tacket Street.

4. The Moloko

The Moloko, on Lion Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Lett

Where: 8 Lion Street, Ipswich, IP1 1DQ

Serving up delicious tapas and cocktails since spring of this year, the Moloko is a comfortable Spanish and Italian- inspired small plates restaurant which offers a wide variety of meaty and vegetarian food.

It also offers brunch, and turns more into a bar at night, when a DJ plays and an outdoor terrace opens up.

5. Beach Street

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe, IP11 2GN

Constructed out of shipping containers close to the Felixstowe seafront, Beach Street is a unique dining and shopping spot with a selection of street food eateries and cafes.

Food vendors which frequent Beach Street include Patty Macs burgers, the Viet Street Food Company, and Hank's Dirty vegan restaurant.

6. Burger King

The new Burger King site which is opening at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park on Friday, March 26. - Credit: Burger King

Where: Anglia Retail Park, 7 Anglia Parkway South, Ipswich, IP1 5QP

A new branch of the burger chain opened at the Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich in March. Serving flame grilled beef at relatively affordable prices, you already know if you want to go.

7. Dough & Co

Dough & Co took over the former Frankie and Benny's in Cardinal Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Cardinal Park, Grafton Way, Ipswich, IP1 1AX

Taking over the former Frankie and Benny's in Cardinal Park, Dough & Co offers wood fired pizza and a show, with the restaurant having a full view of the kitchen.

Started by Chef Chris Sharman in Sudbury in 2018, Dough & Co has opened sites across Suffolk and north Essex.