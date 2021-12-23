News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Six scrumptious food vans based in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM December 23, 2021
The Good Food Army is one of many food trucks serving Suffolk

The Good Food Army is one of many food trucks serving Suffolk - Credit: Good Food Army

Boutique food vans are popping up across the country and Suffolk is no exception— with a scattered population living a long way from major centres, it makes sense for the restaurant to come to you.

Here are seven of the best food trucks based in Suffolk.

1. Pete's Pizza

Pete's Pizza, based in Shottisham, Suffolk, is simple, delicious and available in gluten free and vegan options 

Pete's Pizza, based in Shottisham, is simple, delicious and available in gluten free and vegan options - Credit: Pete's Pizza

Started in 2017, Pete's Pizza initially expected to do the odd event, but ended up doing loads of events and private parties.

It goes for simple basic food— pizzas topped to order and cooked in 90 seconds, with vegan cheese and gluten free bases available so they can accommodate everyone.

Throughout the summer, Pete's Pizza is based at Shottisham campsite, serving both campers and the general public, though he is also willing to do events. 

Find out more on his facebook page

2.Good Food Army

Selling home made sweets and delicious ice-cream, the Good Food Army are deploying to a place near you

Selling home made sweets and delicious ice-cream, the Good Food Army are deploying to a place near you - Credit: Good Food Army

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  2. 2 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  3. 3 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  1. 4 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  2. 5 'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership
  3. 6 Town's Boxing Day clash with Gillingham postponed
  4. 7 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
  5. 8 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  6. 9 West Suffolk Hospital trust chair resigns in wake of whistleblowing report
  7. 10 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich

Based in a custom made 1973 Icecream van, the Good Food Army is ready to undertake any operation to liberate your tastebuds. 

Serving delicious ice cream and homemade sweets, this Lavenham-based food truck has two regular routes, from Lavenham to Honington on Monday evenings, and from Honington to Ixworth, via Barningham.

More details for the van, which also does events and festivals, are available on its facebook and website.

3. The Mobile Pizza Co

The Mobile Pizza co bring their sourdough pizza to events all around Suffolk

The Mobile Pizza co bring their sourdough pizza to events all around the county - Credit: The Mobile Pizza Co

Providing sourdough fired pizza, topped with real Italian ingredients, the mobile pizza company comes highly recommended for private parties, corporate events, and just for grabbing some street food at. 

However, the mobile pizza co also serve food at village halls across the county.

Find them on their facebook and website

4. Frida's Foodbox

Frida's Food Box offers scrumptious vegan chili served with pickled red onion all in a wrap

Frida's Food Box offers scrumptious vegan chili served with pickled red onion all in a wrap - Credit: Frida's Foodbox

Run by husband and wife team Pete and Alfie, Frida's was inspired by Alfie’s Vegan Chilli.

When they got married Alfie cooked her chilli and it was great to have one dish that vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters could all enjoy. 

Now they serve vegan chili, complete with vegan chorizo and pink pickled onions.

Contact Frida's foodbox on facebook. 

5. Bay Tree Pizza

Baytree Pizza can found regularly at the Kesgrave Bell

Baytree Pizza can found regularly at the Kesgrave Bell - Credit: Bay Tree Pizza

Not content to serve exclusively wood fired pizza, Bay Tree have branched out, offering paella and salad alongside slices.

The mobile food company has recently come out with a festive special pizza, featuring roast chicken ("because be honest, it's better than turkey"), stuffing and pigs in blankets.

Find them at their usual spot, next to the Bell Inn in Kesgrave or contact them on facebook

6. Burger Wings and Ribs

The Burgers, Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich.

The Burgers, Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich. - Credit: Chris Mapey

Based out of a double decker bus, Burgers Wings and Ribs launched in June 2020 and have already exploded across the region.

Selling their trio of meaty snacks, the Burger Wings and Ribs boys have expanded to four locations in Suffolk and Essex, and got to the finals in the national takeaway awards.

Find them outside the Duke Pub in Ipswich, IP4 2QP.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Secondary pupils have been taking lateral flow tests.

Coronavirus | Video

How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon