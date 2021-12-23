Six scrumptious food vans based in Suffolk
- Credit: Good Food Army
Boutique food vans are popping up across the country and Suffolk is no exception— with a scattered population living a long way from major centres, it makes sense for the restaurant to come to you.
Here are seven of the best food trucks based in Suffolk.
1. Pete's Pizza
Started in 2017, Pete's Pizza initially expected to do the odd event, but ended up doing loads of events and private parties.
It goes for simple basic food— pizzas topped to order and cooked in 90 seconds, with vegan cheese and gluten free bases available so they can accommodate everyone.
Throughout the summer, Pete's Pizza is based at Shottisham campsite, serving both campers and the general public, though he is also willing to do events.
Find out more on his facebook page.
2.Good Food Army
Based in a custom made 1973 Icecream van, the Good Food Army is ready to undertake any operation to liberate your tastebuds.
Serving delicious ice cream and homemade sweets, this Lavenham-based food truck has two regular routes, from Lavenham to Honington on Monday evenings, and from Honington to Ixworth, via Barningham.
More details for the van, which also does events and festivals, are available on its facebook and website.
3. The Mobile Pizza Co
Providing sourdough fired pizza, topped with real Italian ingredients, the mobile pizza company comes highly recommended for private parties, corporate events, and just for grabbing some street food at.
However, the mobile pizza co also serve food at village halls across the county.
Find them on their facebook and website.
4. Frida's Foodbox
Run by husband and wife team Pete and Alfie, Frida's was inspired by Alfie’s Vegan Chilli.
When they got married Alfie cooked her chilli and it was great to have one dish that vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters could all enjoy.
Now they serve vegan chili, complete with vegan chorizo and pink pickled onions.
Contact Frida's foodbox on facebook.
5. Bay Tree Pizza
Not content to serve exclusively wood fired pizza, Bay Tree have branched out, offering paella and salad alongside slices.
The mobile food company has recently come out with a festive special pizza, featuring roast chicken ("because be honest, it's better than turkey"), stuffing and pigs in blankets.
Find them at their usual spot, next to the Bell Inn in Kesgrave or contact them on facebook.
6. Burger Wings and Ribs
Based out of a double decker bus, Burgers Wings and Ribs launched in June 2020 and have already exploded across the region.
Selling their trio of meaty snacks, the Burger Wings and Ribs boys have expanded to four locations in Suffolk and Essex, and got to the finals in the national takeaway awards.
Find them outside the Duke Pub in Ipswich, IP4 2QP.