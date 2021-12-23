Six scrumptious food vans based in Suffolk

The Good Food Army is one of many food trucks serving Suffolk - Credit: Good Food Army

Boutique food vans are popping up across the country and Suffolk is no exception— with a scattered population living a long way from major centres, it makes sense for the restaurant to come to you.

Here are seven of the best food trucks based in Suffolk.

1. Pete's Pizza

Pete's Pizza, based in Shottisham, is simple, delicious and available in gluten free and vegan options - Credit: Pete's Pizza

Started in 2017, Pete's Pizza initially expected to do the odd event, but ended up doing loads of events and private parties.

It goes for simple basic food— pizzas topped to order and cooked in 90 seconds, with vegan cheese and gluten free bases available so they can accommodate everyone.

Throughout the summer, Pete's Pizza is based at Shottisham campsite, serving both campers and the general public, though he is also willing to do events.

Find out more on his facebook page.

2.Good Food Army

Selling home made sweets and delicious ice-cream, the Good Food Army are deploying to a place near you - Credit: Good Food Army

Based in a custom made 1973 Icecream van, the Good Food Army is ready to undertake any operation to liberate your tastebuds.

Serving delicious ice cream and homemade sweets, this Lavenham-based food truck has two regular routes, from Lavenham to Honington on Monday evenings, and from Honington to Ixworth, via Barningham.

More details for the van, which also does events and festivals, are available on its facebook and website.

3. The Mobile Pizza Co

The Mobile Pizza co bring their sourdough pizza to events all around the county - Credit: The Mobile Pizza Co

Providing sourdough fired pizza, topped with real Italian ingredients, the mobile pizza company comes highly recommended for private parties, corporate events, and just for grabbing some street food at.

However, the mobile pizza co also serve food at village halls across the county.

Find them on their facebook and website.

4. Frida's Foodbox

Frida's Food Box offers scrumptious vegan chili served with pickled red onion all in a wrap - Credit: Frida's Foodbox

Run by husband and wife team Pete and Alfie, Frida's was inspired by Alfie’s Vegan Chilli.

When they got married Alfie cooked her chilli and it was great to have one dish that vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters could all enjoy.

Now they serve vegan chili, complete with vegan chorizo and pink pickled onions.

Contact Frida's foodbox on facebook.

5. Bay Tree Pizza

Baytree Pizza can found regularly at the Kesgrave Bell - Credit: Bay Tree Pizza

Not content to serve exclusively wood fired pizza, Bay Tree have branched out, offering paella and salad alongside slices.

The mobile food company has recently come out with a festive special pizza, featuring roast chicken ("because be honest, it's better than turkey"), stuffing and pigs in blankets.

Find them at their usual spot, next to the Bell Inn in Kesgrave or contact them on facebook.

6. Burger Wings and Ribs

The Burgers, Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich. - Credit: Chris Mapey

Based out of a double decker bus, Burgers Wings and Ribs launched in June 2020 and have already exploded across the region.

Selling their trio of meaty snacks, the Burger Wings and Ribs boys have expanded to four locations in Suffolk and Essex, and got to the finals in the national takeaway awards.

Find them outside the Duke Pub in Ipswich, IP4 2QP.